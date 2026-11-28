There's an old saying that the show must go on, and the talent and staff within WWE are trying their best Saturday night at Survivor Series: WarGames following the shocking death of Jermaine Haley, known to wrestling fans as Bronson Reed.

The 38-year-old passed away on Friday due to medical complications, believed to be connected to the injuries he suffered earlier this month at WWE Crown Jewel.

Saturday night's premium live event opened up with a ten-bell salute to honor Reed's memory, which followed a statement from lead commentator Michael Cole.

Ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames, Michael Cole offers an emotional tribute to Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, before a 10-bell salute for the larger-than-life Superstar. pic.twitter.com/GwuKBTcwoM — WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2026

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque pays respect to Bronson Reed

Prior to Survivor Series: WarGames going live on ESPN, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque sat down with Michael Cole to remember their friend and colleague. Levesque echoed the sentiments of so many other wrestlers across the globe that Reed fit the definition of a gentle giant.

"The character he played, the look that he had, was so big and just this sort of force of nature- no pun intended with the Tsunami- but this force of nature physically. Yet there was this wonderful teddy bear of a human being inside that I think made everybody around him love him," Levesque said.

"There's so many people here, from crew to staff to everybody in between, talents, office people. I think Jermaine's one of those few people that really touched everybody," Levesque said. "As big as he was, and as larger than life as he was, there's nothing about him that was standoffish. He spoke to everybody the same; he treated everybody the same. He's universally loved in the locker room, universally loved by the crew."

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque sits down with Michael Cole to share memories and reflect on the incredible legacy left by Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, as a Superstar inside and outside of the ring. pic.twitter.com/mMtLIz1zpO — WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2026

Tributes to Bronson Reed have been flooding social media since the news of his tragic passing first broke. WWE Superstars, including Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, Maxxine Durpi, The Miz, and many others, all passed along their condolences to Reed's family, but as Levesque told Michael Cole, Bronson Reed was family to so many in WWE.

"Felt like that was the vibe today. Almost everybody that I spoke to, and I could see it in people, they feel like they lost a part of their family. I don't know that you can have a bigger impact behind the scenes than that," Levesque said.

Reed leaves behind his wife Paige, who is expecting their second child, and his daughter Deja, which makes an already tragic situation all the more heartbreaking.

Bronson Reed | WWE

"My heart goes out to his family, to his wife, his daughter, and you know his wife was pregnant," Levesque said to Michael Cole. "I can't even put into words the tragedy of it, but he'll be remembered fondly."

Bronson Reed had two stints with WWE dating back to 2019. He won the NXT North American Championship and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during his career, but his biggest win, without question, came against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2025 in his home country of Australia.

No other details about Reed's death have been made public. We will continue to provide updates just as soon as new information becomes available.