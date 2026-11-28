Will The Bloodline still reign supreme as the top faction in WWE, or is it time for The 946 to take over?

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames will emanate tonight from the home of the Houston Astros, Daikin Park, and close to 40,000 fans may witness total pandemonium when the annual Men's and Women's WarGames Matches get underway.

Shunned by Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, Royce Keys went out and found his own family over the past few months. Cruz Montana, Carmelo Hayes, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price are now ready to ride into battle and help Keys take everything away from The Tribal Chief, including (eventually) the World Heavyweight Championship.

Jade Cargill has spent the better part of 2026 trying to establish dominance over the WWE women's division, and she has a major opportunity in front of her tonight when she faces the all-star team that's been assembled by 14-Time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

The Queen already had Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley, the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, by her side, but she was able to convince fellow former world champions Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer to step into WarGames tonight against the Baddies and Fatal Influence. Cargill and company certainly have their work cut out for them in Houston.

The same can be said for Team USA as they prepare for Team Mexico in tonight's Traditional Survivor Series Five-on-Five Elimination Match. Rey Mysterio's team is confident and unified, while Cody Rhodes' selection of Seth Rollins has completely disrupted the once great vibes of Team USA.

Team USA vs. Team Mexico | WWE

CM Punk has walked away from his self-appointed co-captain duties, but he has promised The American Nightmare that he will show up tonight and fight for Team USA. LA Knight and Je'Von Evans are still committed as well, although, they too are confused as to why Rhodes chose Rollins as their fifth and final team member.

The Visionary has been the only member of Team USA that has been having any fun since his return on Monday, and it's fair to wonder if Cody regrets his decision. Punk insists that Rollins is a snake in the grass waiting to strike. Will they be able to coexist and deliver a win for the United States? Doesn't seem likely, but stranger things have happened in WWE.

The Women's World Championship will also be on the line tonight as Liv Morgan defends her title against Becky Lynch. After spending the past few years of her career challenging herself outside of the main event scene, The Man is ready to reclaim the top spot. Lynch believes the Women's World Championship deserves better than Morgan, but she'll likely have to overcome a numbers disadvantage if she wants to pry the title away from The Judgment Day.

Finally, two of the greatest WWE Superstars in history are returning to Survivor Series. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be in the building to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of his WWE debut, but many are wondering if The Final Boss has more on his agenda than expressing gratitude to the WWE Universe.

The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion John Cena will also be in Houston tonight to hand out the final invitations to the upcoming John Cena Classic. Here's everything we currently know about this year's Survivor Series: WarGames. Check back for updates as the card is always subject to change.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames date:

Date: Saturday, November 28, 2026

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames start time:

Start time: 6 p.m. EST (3 p.m. PST)

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames location:

Location: Daikin Park, Houston, Texas

How to watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames:

Streaming: ESPN Unlimited (US) / Netflix (International)

*Also available via paid ESPN subscriptions with Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Streaming, Spectrum TV and Verizon in the United States.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Predictions:

The Takedown on SI panel gives their final match predictions for Saturday's show.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames match card:

Men's WarGames Match: World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa vs. Royce Keys, Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana, Bronco Nima & Lucien Price w/ Jaida Parker

Women's WarGames Match: Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Stephanie Vaquer and Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship

Traditional Five-on-Five Elimination Match: Team USA (Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, World Tag Team Champion Je'Von Evans, LA Knight & Seth Rollins) vs. Team Mexico (Rey Mysterio, World Tag Team Champion Penta, AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee & AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano)

John Cena will select the final participants in the John Cena Classic

The Rock returns to Survivor Series to celebrate 30 years in WWE