WWE's Planned SummerSlam Matches That Didn't Happen Revealed On Unreal Season 2

The 2025 WWE SummerSlam card looked a lot different than originally planned.

SummerSlam, the second biggest show of the year on the WWE calendar, emanated from inside MetLife Stadium near New York. Like WrestleMania is now, SummerSlam 2025 was the first two-night edition of the event in company history.

On the new season of WWE Unreal that dropped on Netflix on January 20, it was revealed that there was a large list of planned matches for SummerSlam last year that ended up not happening for a variety of different reasons.

The full two-night card that took place looked like this:

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Match Card

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. The Judgment Day for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championhsip

Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton and Jelly Roll

CM Punk vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's World Championship

A six-pack challenge ladder match for the WWE Tag Team Championships

Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu for the WWE United States Championship

Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight

According to the new season of Unreal, there were seven planned matches for SummerSlam that didn't happen.

The biggest one would have seen Roman Reigns take on a major up-and-coming star in Bron Breakker. Reigns spent the majority of 2025 feuding with Paul Heyman and The Vision, and Breakker had taken out Reigns at multiple different points throughout the year, so a singles match between both seemed inevitable.

Instead, Reigns teamed with Jey Uso to face a team of Vision members. Reigns and Uso were victorious in that match.

The full list of planned SummerSlam matches that didn't happen are as follows:

Originally planned WWE SummerSlam 2025 matches

Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker

Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka

Jey Uso vs. Rusev

Demon Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio

Bayley vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

The Bella Twins vs. The Judgment Day

WWE began to set up the Bellas vs. Judgment Day, but pulled the plug once Liv Morgan injured her shoulder. As for Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins, Rollins was involved in a major angle on night one of the event instead of the match with Zayn.

Rollins, who faked an injury, ended up cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk after Punk defeated Gunther to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins won the championship from Punk as the night one event ended.

The Seth Rollins injury angle was a key focus of WWE Unreal: Season Two on Netflix.

