WWE President Nick Khan Reveals New Location For 2026 PLE
The WWE has been expanding the geographical reach of its Premium Live Events in recent years, with shows being held in France, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Germany, Scotland and more.
The rest of the 2025 schedule for the company is going to see them primarily in the United States, besides a trip to Perth, Australia, for Crown Jewel in October. 2026 is going to be a different story as the Royal Rumble is already confirmed to be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and another event will be held outside the U.S. sometime in the year.
WWE President Nick Khan spoke to SportBusiness at the IMG x RedBird Summit and revealed that WWE is bringing an event to Italy at some point in 2026.
"Almost half of our Premium Live Events take place outside of the United States now. We believe WWE is a global property, we believe the results on these shows, both in terms of attendance and viewership (locally and globally) have been significant. We have seen year-over-year increases for viewership on each one."- Nick Khan, SportBusiness
The last time that WWE aired a show in Italy was back on the March 21st, 2025, episode of SmackDown, which saw The Street Profits face Los Garza in the main event.
Nick Khan also revealed that WWE events are "booked out through WrestleMania 2027," but gave no other information on which countries or states might be getting a PLE's in the future.
Where Should WWE Travel To For Future PLE's?
As Nick Khan stated, almost half of the WWE's Premium Live Events have taken place outside of the United States. Places like France, Canada, and Saudi Arabia have gotten plenty over the last few years, but there are many countries that haven't gotten a show in quite sometime.
The last time England got a PLE was Money in the Bank 2023, with a crowd of 18,000 people in the O2 Arena. Several countries all over the world have never had one at all.
What other countries would you like to see WWE travel to for Premium Live Events?
