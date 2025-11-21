Sheamus was one of the many names announced for the Last Time Is Now tournament, competing for the chance to beat John Cena's final opponent in Washington, D.C. at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in December.

Sheamus would advance to the quarterfinals of said tournament when he beat Shinsuke Nakamura, and later even teamed with Rey Mysterio and Cena for the latter's final match on Monday Night Raw as they took on The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, JD, McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio.

Well sadly it seems that Sheamus will be forfeiting his quarterfinal spot as WWE revealed on social media that the Celtic Warrior has gone down with a shoulder injury and isn't medically cleared to compete.

BREAKING NEWS: Due to a shoulder injury, @WWESheamus is not medically cleared to continue competition in The Last Time is Now Tournament.



Additional information will be provided tonight on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/KoxPgewoO3 — WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2025

There's no word on whether the WWE will supply a replacement for the match against Rusev or if the Bulgarian Brute will simply advance to the semifinals. The post reveals that more will be announced on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Sheamus made his case for winning the tournament as he made his name off John Cena with his WWE Championship victory back in 2009 and would love to end Cena's career with a banger.

Who will be John Cena's final opponent?

John Cena's Final Match | WWE

Sheamus was a massive fan favorite for this tournament, and while rumors floating around long before the tournament was even confirmed showed Gunther as the likely winner and person to retire Cena, the implication of the Intercontinental Championship possibly being involved in Cena's retirement had a lot of people hoping Sheamus would get the title.

Tonight's episode of SmackDown will see the last matches of the first round for the Last Time Is Now tournament as Penta and Finn Balor face off, plus a match between Bronson Reed and Carmelo Hayes taking place.

John Cena's schedule is quite busy while this tournament goes down, with his title defense against Dominik Mysterio set for Survivor Series: WarGames. Cena is also making a trip down to NXT, where he will confirm the participants in the NXT Iron Survivor matches.

🚨 NEXT WEEK at Week Two of #NXTGoldRush 🚨@JohnCena will select Men's and Women's Iron Survivor competitors! pic.twitter.com/j2GTSgcTYE — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 21, 2025

This is in part due to it being announced that Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, D.C. will showcase matches between NXT stars and current main roster stars as a way to focus on the upcoming future of the WWE.

The Takedown on SI wishes Sheamus a speedy recovery with his shoulder injury and hopes to see him return soon and better than ever.

