WWE SmackDown Preview (11/21/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

The push to Survivor Series: WarGames continues as Friday Night SmackDown makes a stop tonight in Denver, Colorado.

In just 8 days' time, John Cena will wrestle the second-to-last match in his Hall of Fame career when he puts his Men's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Dominik Mysterio. He'll then don the jorts one final time just two weeks later at Saturday Night's Main Event in our Nation's Capital.

Ten men still have the chance to earn the right to face The 'Greatest of All-Time' in his retirement match, and the opening round of The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament will wrap up tonight on the USA Network.

Gunther, Sheamus, Rusev, LA Knight, Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa have already punched their tickets to the quarterfinals, and four more competitors are set to battle it out for the two remaining spots in the next round.

Raw Superstars Finn Balor and Penta have received a one-day pass to the Blue Brand to face each other on a Friday night for a change, while the Red Brand's Big Bronson Reed is looking to squash former SmackDown first-round draft pick Carmelo Hayes.

It was two weeks ago when Chelsea Green made 'herstory' by becoming the first-ever two-time Women's United States Champion. She's requested a grand inauguration to mark the beginning of her second term, and for General Manager Nick Aldis' sake, let's hope he doesn't skimp on the pyrotechnics.

A Men's United States Championship Open Challenge has yet to be announced for the show, but it would be very surprising if Ilja Dragunov did not put the gold on the line tonight. He's been on an absolute heater since returning from injury, and has vowed to face any and all challengers with honor.

Unless they are a 'jackass' like Tommaso Ciampa. The former NXT Champion has been shut out from being able to compete for the title for weeks. His anger boiled over last Friday night when he attacked Axiom, setting up tonight's tag team match between #DIY and Fraxiom.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Tiffany Stratton are also being advertised for the show, but nothing has officially been announced for either Superstar. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament Opening Round Match-Up

Penta vs. Finn Balor | WWE

This may be hard to believe, but Finn Balor and John Cena have only ever faced each other one time in singles competition. It happened back in 2018 when the two met in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match, which was won by The 'Greatest of All-Time'. Cena also bested Balor this past Monday on Raw in a six-man tag team match.

Finn has the opportunity to earn one more shot at him, and his road to Saturday Night's Main Event starts tonight against Penta.

The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament Opening Round Match-Up

Bronson Reed vs. Carmelo Hayes | WWE

Bronson Reed picked up the biggest singles win of his career back at Crown Jewel when he defeated Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight. The big man could soon cap off his breakout year by retiring John Cena, but Carmelo Hayes isn't just going to lie down for the Auszilla Friday night in Denver.

With The Miz no longer holding him back, the former NXT Champion is out to remind everyone that he's also a future main event star. Melo don't miss and he is HIM.

Fraxiom vs. #DIY

Fraxiom vs. #DIY | WWE

Everyone involved in this tag team match has had the opportunity to face Ilja Dragunov for the Men's United States Championship in recent weeks. Everyone except for Tommaso Ciampa, who has grown increasingly frustrated that The Mad Dragon will not grant him a title opportunity.

Ciampa laid out Axiom last Friday night after his match with Dragunov, which sparked a two-on-two fight when Nathan Frazer and Johnny Gargano also got involved. Both teams are ready for round two tonight.

How to watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV

WWE SmackDown Time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

WWE SmackDown Location:

Location: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

WWE Smackdown Card (Announced):

The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament Opening Round Match-Up: Finn Balor vs. Penta

The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament Opening Round Match-Up: Carmelo Hayes vs. Bronson Reed

Fraxiom vs. #DIY

Chelsea Green Women's United States Championship Celebration

