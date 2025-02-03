Jey Uso Reveals What John Cena Told Him In The Ring After His WWE Royal Rumble Win
In a moment that shocked fans around the world last night, Jey Uso eliminated John Cena to win the WWE Royal Rumble.
Uso entered at number 20, eliminating Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn before finally pushing Cena off the apron to win the match.
After the win, Cena rejoined Uso in the ring to congratulate him, sharing a hug and holding up his arm. Now, Uso has revealed what Cena said to him in the moment.
"Emotional, emotional. I'm in there face to face, the crowd going crazy. It's kind of crazy because I can't hear nobody but him, me and him in there. Before we start to get rocking, 'I'm happy for you Uce.' I enjoy the little real things that happen in there, that slide through. I take it too hard, man. I never would've thought it'd be me and John Cena, Uce, the final two. His a** almost got me twice in there but I'm glad, I'm very glad it was John Cena."- Jey Uso
If nothing changes before WrestleMania 41, Uso will have two main event title match opportunities to choose from: Challenge WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther or Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.
