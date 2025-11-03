WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (11/3/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
There's no denying him the title anymore. CM Punk once again has the hardware to prove that he is the 'Best in the World'.
Fresh off his victory over Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event, the new World Heavyweight Champion will be in suburban Albuquerque, New Mexico tonight for Monday Night Raw. It will be Punk's first appearance on WWE's flagship show with the World Title around his waist in well over a decade.
Now that he has the title, however, the hard work really begins. Punk is going to have a massive target painted on his back with the likes of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, LA Knight and others desperately seeking to take what he currently possesses. We'll hear what Punk has to say about his road ahead later tonight on Netflix.
Dominik Mysterio is miraculously still the Men's Intercontinental Champion after he defeated both Rusev and Penta at Saturday Night's Main Event, and the Judgment Day could add to the club house trophy case later tonight when Finn Balor and JD McDonagh get their rematch for the World Tag Team Championship.
There are two massive women's tag team matches scheduled for Raw as well. After their ambush attack to close the show last week, The Kabuki Warriors will face off against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. And it will be Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer teaming with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella to take on Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.
Penta will also battle El Grande Americano, while Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley are being advertised for tonight's episode of Raw. Although, they have yet to be officially announced. Here's everything we currently know about the show from the Rio Rancho Event Center.
World Tag Team Championship Match
AJ Styles and Dragon Lee stunned every member of the Judgment Day when they knocked off Finn Balor and JD McDonagh two weeks ago to capture the World Tag Team Championship belts. It was just the second title defense for Balor and McDonagh, but they'll get their shot at redemption when they challenge Styles and Lee tonight in Albuquerque.
Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez
Roxanne Perez scored arguably the biggest win of her main roster career when she defeated WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella last week. The Prodigy and Raquel Rodriguez then kept up the attack after the match was over until Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer ran down to make the save, setting up tonight's tag team match-up.
Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane
Bayley and Lyra Valkyria may have come up short in their efforts to dethrone the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions a week ago, but they had every reason to hold their heads high after a truly spectacular main event. They didn't get that opportunity, however, as the Kabuki Warriors chose that moment to send a message. We'll see if they can make another statement tonight.
Penta vs. El Grande Americano
Penta has had multiple opportunities this year to capture the Men's Intercontinental Championship, but he's been screwed over time and again by Dominik Mysterio. Last week Dirty Dom (allegedly) made a call to Los Americanos and had them ruin Penta's shot at earning another one-on-one match-up for the title. Revenge will be on Penta's mind tonight as he faces off against El Grande Americano.
How to Watch WWE Raw:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
WWE Raw Location:
Location: Rio Rancho Event Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico
WWE Raw Card:
World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk to appear
AJ Styles & Dragon Lee (c) vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Championship
Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez
Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors
Penta vs. El Grande Americano
