Jade Cargill Requested Medieval Weapon For Match Against Naomi At WWE Evolution

Jade Cargill wanted to use what???

Zack Heydorn

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Jade Cargill wanted intense violence during her match with Naomi at WWE Evolution 2 earlier this summer.

WWE Evolution 2 was the second all-women's event in WWE history and one of the major matches on the show was a No Holds Barred match between Cargill and Naomi.

The two women had been involved in an intense blood feud since Naomi was revealed as the woman to put Cargill through a car windshield to take her out of action for months. And Cargill wanted to return the favor by using an unhinged weapon during their match.

In a new interview with Metro, Cargill opened up on the match with Naomi and said they wanted to use two specific weapons during the match, but were not cleared to do so. One of those weapons was a mace.

“There was so much we wanted to use that was asked. We wanted to use mace. That was going to be tough, and then we wanted to use razors, and that was going to be tough, but I welcome it! I wish we were able to use the mace. [But] we gotta think about the crowd, we don’t want anybody in the crowd to be maced, because mace goes so far. That would’ve been wild! The whole first front row would have been lit with mace!”

Jade Cargill (h/t Fightful)

Jade Cargill defeated Naomi in the Evolution match, which included Bianca Belair as the special guest referee. The two women also faced off at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas this year. Cargill was victorious in that match as well.

Jade Cargill and Naomi took different paths after WWE Evolution 2 match

Jade Cargill
Jade Cargill / WWE.com

After their match at Evolution 2, both Cargill and Naomi went on very different paths in WWE. Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at the end of Evolution during the Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley WWE Women's World Championship match.

Naomi made the match a Triple Threat and won the championship. Since then, she successfully defended her championship at SummerSlam against both Sky and Ripley in another Triple Threat.

As for Cargill, she earned a title shot against Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam by winning the Queen of the Ring tournament. Cargill wrestled Stratton to a competitive match, but was unsuccessful in winning and becoming champion.

