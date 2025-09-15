WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (9/15/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The first-ever WWE Wrestlepalooza is just six days away, and Monday night's episode of Raw from Springfield, Massachusetts is absolutely loaded ahead of a history making weekend.
It all starts with the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion. John Cena returns to his home state tonight as he prepares to clash with Brock Lesnar one final time this Saturday.
The Beast is out to end his retirement tour early and already took out his 'brother' Ron Cena, aka R-Truth, this past Friday night on SmackDown. What will Cena's final message to Lesnar be tonight on Raw? We'll all find out together.
Wrestlepalooza will also mark the return to the ring for the great AJ Lee. The former Divas Champion and her husband, CM Punk, goaded World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch into accepting their challenge for a Mixed Tag Team Match last Monday night.
Before they meet in Indianapolis this weekend, however, all four Superstars will be in Springfield to meet face-to-face in the middle of the ring. There is absolutely no love lost between these two families and the odds are high for a Montague, Capulet level brawl to break out later this evening.
Lyra Valkyria will step back into the ring when Raw goes live at a special start time of 7 p.m. ET. While the former Women's Intercontinental Champion continues to wait for a positive update on what-ever it is that is going on with Bayley right now, Valkyria will look to get back to her winning ways when she takes on Roxanne Perez.
There's no doubt that Penta has revenge on his mind when he goes one-on-one with Kofi Kingston, and Dragon Lee is set to face off against El Grande Americano.
Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer, The Usos, and LA Knight are all expected to be on the show as well. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw from Springfield, Massachusetts. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.
Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez
Lyra Valkyria had an incredible performance in her return to the ring last Monday night on Raw, but her best effort was not enough to pick up a win over Raquel Rodriguez. The former Women's Intercontinental Champion will look to get back on track tonight when she faces off against Roxanne Perez, with Big Mami Cool in her corner. Is it possible we see Bayley show up to even the odds? The Role Model has vowed to make things right with Valkyria after causing her loss at SummerSlam.
Penta vs. Kofi Kingston
The rivalry between Penta and The New Day has only grown more personal by the week. Xavier Woods is claiming that Penta's use of the Mexican Destroyer is the reason he had to undergo surgery on his head over the weekend. It's unclear how long he'll be out of action, but Kofi Kingston is good to go tonight in Springfield. He'll square up against Penta a week after The New Day cost him his match against Rusev, and potentially a shot at winning the Intercontinental Championship.
Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano
Both Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano are coming off of a weekend in Las Vegas, where they got involved in the main event of WWE x AAA Worlds Collide. Lee and Rey Mysterio fought off The Judgment Day in an effort to keep Dominik Mysterio from stealing the AAA Mega Champion from El Hijo del Vikingo, but Americano would arrive later in the match to provide the necessary assist to Dirty Dom. Dragon Lee and El Grande American will now go one-on-one tonight on Netflix.
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
WWE Raw Location:
Location: MassMutual Center, Springfield, Massachusetts
WWE Raw Card:
John Cena makes one of his final WWE appearances
Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch come face-to-face with CM Punk & AJ Lee ahead of Wrestlepalooza
Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez
Penta vs. Kofi Kingston
Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
How To Watch WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: Date, Start Time, Card, Location & Live Stream
Major Details On Disciplinary Action Andrade Faced From WWE (Exclusive)
Kris Statlander Says 2025 Has Been Her 'Reformation Year' (Exclusive)
WWE Star Xavier Woods Shares Rather Graphic Post Surgery Photos