WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (9/8/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Just days after her massive return to WWE, AJ Lee is ready to light up Monday Night Raw when the show goes live from the Fiserv Forum in the good land known as Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Despite being away from the ring for the last decade, the former WWE Divas Champion was more than ready to throw down with Becky Lynch Friday night on SmackDown. CM Punk promised that The Man would regret putting her hands on him, and he delivered on that promise by unleashing his better, crazier half. Much to the approval of the WWE Universe.
Fans will hear from AJ for the first time tonight with the table now set for a major mixed tag team match in the near future. It's possible that battle of the power couples, Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch against CM Punk & AJ Lee, gets made official for Wrestlepalooza later this evening.
We already know that a new Women's World Champion will be crowned in Indianapolis later this month when IYO SKY faces off against Stephanie Vaquer. The Genius of the Sky and The Dark Angel will both be in Milwaukee tonight to sign their contract for Wrestlepalooza.
One of the greatest tag teams of the modern era of professional wrestling reunited at the close of last week's show, but it wasn't under the best of circumstances.
Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed had their sights set on putting Jey Uso on injured reserve, alongside his cousin Roman Reigns, when Big Jim Uso ran down to the ring with a steel chair to make the save. The Usos will be live at the Fiserv Forum tonight and the 8-time WWE Tag Team Champions have some things to say to the two most powerful members of The Vision.
AJ Styles is out for a little bit of revenge as he squares off against the man who cost him the Intercontinental Championship a week ago in El Grande Americano and Lyra Valkyria returns to the ring when she faces the Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez.
Here is everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw from Milwaukee. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.
AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano
AJ Styles appeared to be closing in on capturing the Men's Intercontinental Championship last Monday, when El Grande Americano came out of nowhere to ensure that the title stayed with Dominik Mysterio. With the Judgment Day barred from ringside, Dirty Dom struck a deal for some additional backup and it paid off. Now Americano must suffer the repercussions of that agreement by facing Styles one-on-one tonight on Raw.
Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez
Lyra Valkyria needed a few weeks to regroup after coming up short in her final shot to win back the Women's Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam, but now she's ready to return to action. A confrontation with the Judgment Day in Adam Pearce's office last Monday led to Lyra requesting a match with either Raquel Rodriguez or Roxanne Perez. Pearce was happy to oblige and set up tonight's bout against Big Mami Cool in Milwaukee.
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
WWE Raw Location:
Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
WWE Raw Card:
AJ Lee returns to Raw for the first time in a decade
IYO SKY & Stephanie Vaquer Wrestlepalooza contract signing
The Usos address Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano
Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
How To Watch WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: Date, Start Time, Card, Location & Live Stream
Takedown Discussions: 'Never Say Never' Lives On With AJ Lee's WWE Return
Nikki Bella Discusses Becky Lynch Before The Man, Respect For Divas Era Of WWE
Bryan Danielson's Next Major Career Move Revealed By AEW Boss Tony Khan