WWE Raw Preview (10/14/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & TV Channel
Monday Night Raw is at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri for the second week in a row. The build to Crown Jewel continues as the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes makes a cross brand appearance ahead of his showdown with World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER.
The WWE Champion may need to keep a look out for Kevin Owens as Rhodes' (former?) friend has become unhinged in recent weeks, even taking his frustrations out on Randy Orton this past Friday night on SmackDown.
MORE: The Takedown On SI Obtains Security Footage of Kevin Owens Snapping On Randy Orton After Smackdown
Women's World Champion Liv Morgan has her own huge matchup against WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax coming up at Crown Jewel, but she also still has Rhea Ripley breathing down her neck. The Nightmare is set to call out both Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez tonight and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships are on the line!
Here's your preview for the big night on Raw.
Match Card (Announced)
Cody Rhodes visits Monday Night Raw
Rhea Ripley will call out Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against IYO SKY and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL
Bron Breakker vs. Kofi Kingston
Cody Rhodes visits Raw ahead of his clash with GUNTHER at Crown Jewel
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is less than three weeks away from his clash with GUNTHER to determine the first ever Crown Jewel Champion. What does the American Nightmare want to talk about when he pays a visit to Monday Night Raw? Will Rhodes be able to leave the on-going drama with Kevin Owens on Friday nights and make the World Heavyweight Champion his soul focus?
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match
The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are looking to keep their momentum rolling. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are coming off wins on both NXT and SmackDown last week, and will now put their titles on the line against IYO SKY and Kairi Sane. Can Damage CTRL regain control of the Women's Tag Team Division?
Rhea Ripley to call out Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez after their encounter Friday night
Rhea Ripley is not even remotely finished with Judgment Day. After invading SmackDown on Friday night to throw some haymakers at Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez and Dominik Mysterio, will the Nightmare be looking for another fight when she calls out the Women's World Champion and her Judgment Day cohorts?
Bron Breakker takes on Kofi Kingston
Bron Breakker is back to being a bad ass. A week after he offered congratulations to Jey Uso on winning the Intercontinental Championship, Breakker was anything but cordial when he attacked both Jey Uso and Xavier Woods this past Monday. Kofi Kingston was collateral damage in that post-match beat down and will seek a measure of revenge when he goes one-on-one with the former Intercontinental Champion.
How To Watch WWE Raw
Time: 8pm EST (7pm CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
