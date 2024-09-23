WWE Raw Preview (9/23/24): Match Card, News, How To Watch & TV Channel
WWE Raw is heading to Toyota Arena in Ontario, Canada for a highly-anticipated show that will feature the return of Drew McIntyre, an Intercontinental Championship title match between Jey Uso and Bron Breakker, and Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser. The build-up to Bad Blood continues.
Here's your preview for the big night on Raw.
Match Card (Announced)
Drew McIntyre To Return
Last week CM Punk appeared on the show where he promised to take Drew McIntyre to hell (referring to their upcoming Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood). This week, it's Drew turn respond.
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs. Jey Uso
Last week, Breakker confronted Uso in the ring, slamming the challenger saying: "I've managed to do more as a single superstar in six months than you've done your entire career. Here's the kicker. I did it without my father. I did it without my uncle. I didn't need my family's help. I didn't need the name. I did it all by myself..."
But Uso got the last word on Breakker's title run, saying "We gonna see what you made of. And we gonna see how long this lasts because it might end up short and sweet... just like your NFL career."
Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser
Sami Zayn is set to take on Ludwig Kaiser. During last week's episode Zayn claimed he was happy to get in the ring with Ludwig, hoping it gets him one step closer to his match with Gunther.
How To Watch Raw Tonight
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
What Time Does Raw Start?
Time: 8pm EST (7 CST)
Where is WWE Raw Tonight?
Location: Toyota Arena, Ontario, Canada