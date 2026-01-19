WWE Raw Preview (1/19/26) Special Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The latest WWE European Tour continues this afternoon as Monday Night Raw airs live from the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland at a special start time of 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on Netflix.

A big show is on tap as two of the greatest Irish superstars of all-time have championship bouts, headlined by Finn Balor looking to win his first world title on the main roster since 2016.

CM Punk promised the WWE Universe that he would be a fighting champion and he's ready to take on all challengers this WrestleMania season. That pledge brought him face-to-face with The PrinXe one week ago, who is out to prove that he's capable of so much more than playing video games in The Judgment Day clubhouse.

"Some weeks I swear you're just shining Liv Morgan's shoes" 👀@CMPunk is not holding back on @FinnBalor! pic.twitter.com/BG2Somdeee — WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2026

The Man has also come back around to her island. Becky Lynch is one win away from moving on to some new challengers for her Women's Intercontinental Championship. She'll first have to put the title on the line against former champion Maxxine Dupri in a rematch from the Netflix one-year anniversary show.

Je'Von Evans will be in action Monday as he takes on El Grande Americano, and The Vision — without the suspended Bron Breakker — will face WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Penta, and Dragon Lee in a six-man tag team match.

Before any of that transpires, however, WWE fans will hear from Gunther. The Ring General is fresh off his controversial win over AJ Styles and he most assuredly is ready to drink in every moment of this upcoming victory lap.

OH NO 😩@AJStylesOrg was arguing with the ref allowing @Gunther_AUT to take advantage and pick up the WIN! pic.twitter.com/3X80o7Uh0B — WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2026

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY, and World Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso are all expected to be on the show as well.

Here's everything you need to know about this afternoon's episode of Monday Night Raw. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.

World Heavyweight Championship Match: CM Punk (c) vs. Finn Balor

CM Punk vs. Finn Balor | WWE

Liv Morgan lit a fire underneath Finn Balor last week when she challenged him to stop playing games and to go make something happen for himself. That pep talk brought him face-to-face with the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, and for the first time ever, Balor will face off against CM Punk with the title on theline.

Finn deliberately chose to have the homefield advantage, and he's hoping the Balor Club in Northern Ireland will lead him to his first world title in almost a decade.

Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri

Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri | WWE

Call it cheating, call it whatever you want, but Becky Lynch is a savvy veteran who took advantage of excellent ring positioning to win back her Women's Intercontinental Championship two weeks ago. Maxxine Dupri certainly doesn't see it that way. She's vowed to not only get her hands back on the title, but also break The Man's ankle in the process. A win for Lynch will finally allow her to put "Moody" Maxxine in her review and explore some frontiers along the road to WrestleMania 42.

Je'Von Evans vs. El Grande Americano

Je'Von Evans vs. El Grande Americano | WWE

Je'Von Evans had a very impressive outing last Monday night against Bravo Americano, and after escaping a post-match 3-on-1 assault, the hotshot 21-year-old now has a date with the head honcho inside the SSE Arena.

Evans will go up against El Grande Americano with a chance to remain undefeated as a member of the Monday Night Raw roster and to go a perfect 3-0 against the members of Los Americanos.

Rey Mysterio, Penta and Dragon Lee vs. Bronson Reed, Austin Theory and Logan Paul

Rey Mysterio, Penta and Dragon Lee vs. Bronson Reed, Austin Theory and Logan Paul | WWE

Penta and Dragon Lee had a great match cooking with Bronson Reed and Austin Theory last week, but they didn't get the opportunity to finish it thanks to Bron Breakker. The Unpredictable Bad Ass forced a disqualification after he cut Dragon Lee in half with a brutal spear, which was just the first bit of damage he inflicted. B

reakker shouldn't* be a factor this week after he was suspended by GM Adam Pearce, but Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul have been added to the mix.

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw

WWE Raw Time:

Time: 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST

WWE Raw Location:

Location: SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland

WWE Raw Card:

CM Punk (c) vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Gunther kicks-off the show

Je'Von Evans vs. El Grande Americano

Rey Mysterio, Penta and Dragon Lee vs. Bronson Reed, Austin Theory and Logan Paul w/ Paul Heyman

