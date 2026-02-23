WWE Raw Preview (2/23/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The road to WrestleMania 42 is heating up with just six days remaining until Elimination Chamber emanates from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

WWE Raw will go live on Netflix tonight from Atlanta's State Farm Arena, and before moving forward to Saturday's massive Premium Live Event, WWE will take a look back on the Hall of Fame-worthy career of AJ Styles.

The Georgia native will make his first appearance on the Red Brand since he was retired at the Royal Rumble by Gunther. WWE will pay tribute to the Phenomenal One as questions continue to swirl around his future in professional wrestling. Will this be the final goodbye for AJ Styles in WWE or just goodbye for now?

Who knows what Brock Lesnar has on his agenda, but The Beast will also be in Atlanta tonight. The multi-time world champion cannot be thrilled with how he was dispatched from the Men's Royal Rumble Match last month. One of the two men who dumped him over the top rope, LA Knight, is also expected in the building this evening.

As we inch closer to WrestleMania 42, there's only one match that's been made official for this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' and even that's not a sure thing at this point in time. However, that status quo will change tonight as 2026 Women's Royal Rumble Winner Liv Morgan will make her decision live on Netflix.

Will Liv choose to face Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer or WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill? If their interaction last week is any indication, La Primera better get ready for the fight of her life this April in Las Vegas.

Once Morgan locks in her choice, the remaining women's champion and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will have no choice but to wait until Saturday to learn who their challengers will be. The winners of the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber Matches will both earn title matches at WrestleMania 42, and the final two qualifying matches will take place tonight on WWE Raw.

It will be Bronson Reed, Jey Uso and The "Original" El Grande Americano battling it out for the final spot in the men's match, while Raquel Rodriguez, IYO SKY and Kairi Sane fight for the last remaining entry into the women's match.

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Women's Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley and The Vision are also being advertised for the show locally. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's go-home edition of WWE Raw. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.

Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso vs. Original El Grande Americano

2026 Men's Elimination Chamber Match | WWE

Bronson Reed represents The Vision's last hope for glory at WrestleMania 42. With Bron Breakker out injured, the Big Man is looking to earn a shot at the WWE Championship this April. He'll first have to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match tonight, but former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso stands in his way.

If anyone knows how to earn a spot in the main event, it's Jey Uso. The "Original" El Grande Americano could also shock some people and punch his ticket to Chicago.

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. IYO SKY vs. Kairi Sane

2026 Women's Elimination Chamber Match | WWE

Rhea Ripley has already earned her way into the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, which would create an interesting dynamic this Saturday if IYO SKY were able to do the same this evening.

The reigning Women's Tag Team Champions could find themselves fighting each other for a shot to become a double champion at WrestleMania 42, but first, SKY will have to overcome Raquel Rodriguez and Kairi Sane in the final triple threat qualifying match on WWE Raw.

Maxxine Dupri vs. Nattie

Maxxine Dupri vs. Nattie | WWE

Maxxine Dupri and Nattie attempted to settle their beef two weeks ago on Raw, but their match quickly dissolved into a fight outside the ring and ended in a double countout. Dupri has vowed to break her former mentor's ankle after Nattie betrayed her and cost her an opportunity to win back the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Becky Lynch.

Will she follow through on that promise or will Nattie teach her old protégé another lesson?

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

WWE Raw location:

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

WWE Raw card:

Tribute to AJ Styles

Brock Lesnar returns

Liv Morgan makes WrestleMania 42 decision

Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso vs. The "Original" El Grande Americano

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. IYO SKY vs. Kairi Sane

Maxxine Dupri vs. Nattie

