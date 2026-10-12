WWE Raw Preview (10/12/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

It's the fallout from Money in the Bank on this week's edition of WWE Raw at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Roman Reigns successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight, and what happened after the match figures to add more fuel to The Bloodline vs. 946 rivalry.

Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso are set to face the 946 trio of Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price in a Six-Man Tag Team Match, but the chaos got going early as the six superstars brawled throughout the arena following Reigns' victory.

How will things unfold in this clash between the two teams?

Meanwhile, Penta is one step closer to a potential rematch with Reigns after defeating CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, and Je'Von Evans in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

While the new Mr. Money in the Bank should have something to say about his win, one of the most talked-about things coming out of the PLE was Evans, who made a dramatic return to the match following a spear from Breakker.

Evans was stretchered out, but he returned, driving the ambulance to seek revenge. However, Breakker pushed over the ladder Evans was standing on, sending him through the roof of the ambulance.

JE'VON EVANS SENT THROUGH THE AMBULANCE 🚨



OH MY GOD!! pic.twitter.com/yg22Mk6Mdv — WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2026

Raw general manager Adam Pearce announced on Sunday that he is "hopeful" to have an update on Evans on the show.

Elsewhere, Liv Morgan is once again the Women's World Champion after defeating Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match at Money in the Bank.

The four-time champion has never been shy about boasting about her accomplishments, and she may do just that on Raw, even if her Judgment Day peer Roxanne Perez came up short in her quest to win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

What is on Morgan's mind regarding her title achievement and a possible future cash-in from two-time Women's Money in the Bank winner Tiffany Stratton?

Also announced for the card is Chad Gable defending the Intercontinental Championship against AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix, and Rey Mysterio going one-on-one with Big Cass.

Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of Raw in Bossier City. Check back for any updates, as more matches and segments could be announced ahead of the show on Netflix.

Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso vs. 946 - Six-Man Tag Team Match

946 | Netflix

It's worth noting that this match is set to be contested under regular rules. However, given the personal feud between The Bloodline and 946, it seems like a tall order for these teams to keep things in the ring.

The participants in this one are fascinating, especially considering that Solo is teaming up with his brothers to try to vanquish a group that has lit Jey and Jimmy's SUV on fire, kidnapped Solo, and hit Jacob Fatu with a car.

Rey Fenix vs. Chad Gable (c) - Intercontinental Championship

Chad Gable | WWE

Gable has welcomed all opponents since he won the Intercontinental Championship from Penta at SummerSlam back in August. And now, he'll face an intriguing challenge from the current AAA World Cruiserweight Champion. Just like Gable, Fenix hasn't backed down from anyone, defending his title on Raw and SmackDown in recent weeks. Who will win this highly anticipated showdown?

Rey Mysterio vs. Big Cass

Big Cass | WWE

Dragon Lee sent Cass into a frenzy after an upset victory against him on the September 28 episode of Raw. That has led to Cass taking out his frustrations on both Lee and Mysterio, and it's the WWE Hall of Famer who will try to slay the beast this time around. But that will be easier said than done after Cass destroyed both superstars a week ago.

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan appears

Liv Morgan | Netflix

Morgan did not have to wait long to regain her title. After Vaquer won it from her in Santiago, Chile, on September 12, it took less than a month for Morgan to win back the gold. But now, with Vaquer and Lynch likely still wanting another shot and Stratton walking around with the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase, there is plenty of "trouble" lurking with Morgan's latest title reign.

Je'Von Evans medical update after Men's Money in the Bank

Je'Von Evans | Netflix

It appeared that Evans might pull off an incredible comeback and win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Instead, he climbed a tall ladder and proceeded to be launched through an ambulance by Breakker. Pearce is expected to provide a medical update on Evans' status after one of the most unforgettable sequences in Money in the Bank history.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Watch: Netflix

WWE Raw location:

Location: Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, LA

WWE Raw card:

Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso vs. 946 (Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price) in a Six-Man Tag Team Match

Rey Fenix vs. Chad Gable (c) for the Intercontinental Championship

Rey Mysterio vs. Big Cass

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan appears

Je'Von Evans medical update after Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match