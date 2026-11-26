Let's say it all together everyone... WARGAMES!

It is on this Saturday night. WWE Survivor Series: WarGames will emanate from Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, with four huge matches and two major appearances on the card.

The Men's WarGames Match between The Bloodline and The 946 will likely close the show, but that may depend entirely on what Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has up his sleeve this weekend. The Final Boss is returning to WWE programming to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of his debut, but is that all he's going to do?

Speculation has been running wild that Saturday's appearance could be the first major domino to fall ahead of The Rock's eventual return to the ring, perhaps as soon as WrestleMania 43 next April. Saudi Arabia is reportedly willing to pay a pretty penny to get him there, with all eyes on a generational dream match against Roman Reigns.

Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Blake Lovell are back to share their final thoughts and predictions for Saturday night's Premium Live Event, including a discussion about which Superstars could be the final invitees to the inaugural John Cena Classic.

You can get our full in-depth analysis on each match by watching The Takedown on SI WWE Survivor Series: WarGames prediction video above, or you can read our abbreviated picks below.

Traditional Five-on-Five Survivor Series Match: Team USA vs. Team Mexico

Team USA vs. Team Mexico | WWE

We don't say this lightly, but WWE has pitched a near-perfect game when it comes to crafting Team USA vs. Team Mexico. What started out as a fun and light-hearted competition quickly dissolved into something much more serious when Cody Rhodes introduced Seth Rollins as the fifth and final member of Team USA. To say that CM Punk was furious with the decision would be an understatement.

Punk has vowed to put up with Rollins, but we highly doubt he'll be able to stick to his word when it comes to partnering with his arch-nemesis. Expect an ugly scene that will rival the Pittsburgh Steelers' turmoil and give Team Mexico a huge advantage. Also, a big reason why we love pro wrestling is unpredictability. Not only does Rick believe that "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio will somehow weasel his way onto Team Mexico on Saturday, but he'll emerge as the big winner of the match.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Team Mexico... with Dominik Mysterio (somehow) being the sole survivor

Zack Heydorn: Team Mexico

Blake Lovell: Team Mexico

Women's World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch | WWE

Becky Lynch, the greatest female Superstar in the history of WWE, has a chance to climb back to the top of the women's division for only the second time since she lost to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. She briefly held the Women's World Championship back in 2024, but was screwed out of her title by Liv Morgan and The Judgment Day.

The Man finally has the opportunity to get even when she faces Morgan for the Women's World Title on Saturday at Survivor Series. Liv is the heavy betting favorite to retain, but Rick and Zack are picking the upset. It just feels like now is the right time to put the belt on Becky, with WrestleMania season right around the corner, and the actions of Roxanne Perez this weekend will be something to monitor.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Becky Lynch

Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Becky Lynch

Blake Lovell: Liv Morgan

Women's WarGames Match: Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid

Women's WarGames Match | WWE

The build to the Women's WarGames Match this year did not receive the same level of attention and care from the WWE creative team as the men's match, but it's hard to be disappointed with the collection of talent that will be locked inside the double cage on Saturday, especially on the team assembled by Charlotte Flair. The ladies will very likely put together a good final product, but which team will come out on top?

We all like Team Charlotte to go over in the end, because it just makes the most sense from a creative standpoint. When you look at the current women's champions on the main roster — Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Jacy Jayne, Michin & B-Fab — it's IYO SKY who stands as the lone babyface with gold. The heels could all use some challengers with momentum, and we expect that Saturday night will be a rough one for Team Cargill.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Team Charlotte Flair

Zack Heydorn: Team Charlotte Flair

Blake Lovell: Team Charlotte Flair

Men's WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso vs. Royce Keys, Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana, Bronco Nima & Lucien Price

Men's WarGames Match | WWE

The WWE creative team has done a masterful job building up The 946 as a credible threat to the company's top faction. It wasn't that long ago that Royce Keys and Carmelo Hayes were struggling to gain traction on the main roster, while OTM and Cruz Montana were still down in NXT. Now, all five men are set to headline a major Premium Live Event against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

The build to this match has been meticulously crafted and flawlessly executed. All that's left to do is stick the landing, which means The 946 has to take home the victory. After putting all this time and effort into building them up, there's no way WWE can pull a Nexus with these guys. Royce Keys will score the pinfall victory, potentially on Roman Reigns himself, en route to a World Heavyweight Title shot down the road. The only question is whether The Rock shows up after The Bloodline falls.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: The 946

Zack Heydorn: The 946

Blake Lovell: The 946