WWE Raw Results (9/15/25): Becky Lynch Drops AJ Lee, Bayley Returns, Knight Attacks Jey Uso
The hype for the first-ever WWE Wrestlepalooza PLE is at a fever pitch thanks to this week's episode of WWE Raw.
John Cena opened the show with a fiery promo that shows his head is on straight and that he's ready for a fight against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza. Cena walked out to a raucous response from the audience and he spoke about how he had family in the crowd. He also told a story about how he played football just up the road from the arena.
Eventually, Cena turned his attention to Lesnar. Cena said that Lesnar was nearly impossible to beat. He said he could have stayed far away from Lesnar and said "no" to his challenge, but he said yes for the fans. Cena told Lesnar if he wanted some to get some at Wrestlepalooza.
Later in the night, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch exchanged verbal jabs with CM Punk and AJ Lee in their final encounter before their mixed tag match at Wrestlepalooza. Punk walked out to Lee's music and introduced himself as "AJ's husband." Both Seth and Becky made their own entrances.
In the ring, Lynch told Punk that he made a big mistake by getting Lee involved. Lynch questioned whether or not Lee's neck would hold up in a match and that she's going to pummel her into the mat during the match.
Rollins then addressed Lee. Rollins said that CM Punk usually leaves things that let him down. Rollins said that Lee better not let him down or else he would leave Lee too. This prompted the violence in the segment.
Lee slapped Rollins in the face and Seth waited for a response from Lynch, but she didn't have one. She left the ring instead. Rollins pushed CM Punk, who promptly chased him around the ring. As he did, Lee got distracted, which allowed Lynch to slither in and drop her with a Man Handle Slam.
Punk ran back into the ring to check on Lee and Lynch waited for him. Lynch repeatedly slapped CM Punk in the face before leaving and joining her husband on the entrance ramp.
In other action on the show, Lyra Valkyria defeated Roxanne Perez thanks to a returning Bayley. Bayley helped Lyra fight off The Judgment Day. After the match, Lyra approached Bayley to thank her. Instead, Bayley flipped out and called Lyra an idiot.
In the main event, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed defeated LA Knight and Jimmy Uso after Jey Uso tried to get Jimmy not to wrestle in the match. After the match, Breakker and Reed tried to beat Jimmy up, but Jey ran out to make the save.
Jey attacked Breakker and Reed with a steel chair and beat them down in the middle of the ring. Jey comforted Jimmy in the ring, but LA Knight appeared behind them with the chair. It looked like he was going to hit Jey, but didn't. Instead, they shook hands, but as Jey tried to walk away, Knight dropped him with a BFT.
WWE Raw Results (9/15/25)
Lyra Valkyria defeated Roxanne Perez
Penta defeated Kofi Kingston
El Grande Americano defeated Dragon Lee
Stephanie Vaquer defeated Kairi Sane
Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed defeated Jimmy Uso and LA Knight
