WWE Raw Preview (7/27/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
The final stop for Monday Night Raw ahead of SummerSlam weekend is right back where the Netflix era began: the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.
World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will both be live in the City of Angels, less than a week away from their first one-on-one Premium Live Event match-up in over four years. These longtime rivals will meet in the center of the ring tonight one final time before their epic clash during the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'.
They don't make 'em much bigger than Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi, and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque will be on hand to find out just how big. The Game is being brought in to moderate the official weigh-in for The Beast and The Ruler ahead of their upcoming Hell in a Cell Match.
The Women's Intercontinental Championship will also be on the line as Sol Ruca will defend her title against The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez. The Vision and The Alpha Academy will meet in a non-title match, while Je'Von Evans is set to battle Rusev and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will face off against Ethan Page.
Last, but certainly not least, the wildly entertaining, very nice and very evil Danhausen will join Joe Hendry live in concert.
Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio are also being advertised for tonight's SummerSlam go-home edition of the Red Brand. Check back for updates as the card is always subject to change.
Women's Intercontinental Championship Match
Sol Ruca came to the defense of IYO SKY a couple of weeks back, and her meddling in Judgment Day business has brought her face-to-face with Raquel Rodriguez once again. Ruca knocked off Big Sexy to successfully retain her Women's Intercontinental Championship on the July 6 edition on Monday Night Raw.
She'll look to prove it wasn't a fluke tonight inside the Intuit Dome.
The Alpha Academy vs. The Vision in a Non-Title Match
Otis and Akira Tozawa have been out for revenge ever since Maxxine Dupri brutally betrayed both of them and aligned herself with The Vision. That quest continues tonight as they face off against Bron Breakker and Austin Theory.
This is a non-title match, but a victory over the World Tag Team Champions would move Alpha Academy right to the front of the line for a championship opportunity.
Je'Von Evans vs. Rusev
Je'Von Evans put together an incredible performance in the Men's Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match on the July 13 edition of WWE Raw, but Rusev prevented the impressive 21-year-old from punching his ticket to SummerSlam. Evans will now get the chance to see how he stacks up against the Lion of Bulgaria when he hasn't already faced two other opponents.
Rey Mysterio vs. Ethan Page
These two men wrestled each other back in June, and it was the WWE Hall of Famer who got the better of that bout. Ethan Page will now get the chance to even his record against Rey Mysterio tonight in Los Angeles. A big win for Ego could get him back on the same trajectory he was on prior to coming up short in his Men's Intercontinental Championship Match at Saturday Night's Main Event.
WWE Raw time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST
How to watch WWE Raw tonight:
Watch: Netflix
WWE Raw location:
Location: Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, California
WWE Raw card:
- World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins meet face-to-face
- Paul 'Triple H' Levesque moderates the official Hell in a Cell weigh in for Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi
- Sol Ruca (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship
- World Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker & Austin Theory vs. Otis & Akira Tozawa
- Je’Von Evans vs. Rusev
- Rey Mysterio vs. Ethan Page
- Joe Hendry and Danhausen dual concert
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino