WWE Raw Preview (7/27/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

The final stop for Monday Night Raw ahead of SummerSlam weekend is right back where the Netflix era began: the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will both be live in the City of Angels, less than a week away from their first one-on-one Premium Live Event match-up in over four years. These longtime rivals will meet in the center of the ring tonight one final time before their epic clash during the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'.

They don't make 'em much bigger than Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi, and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque will be on hand to find out just how big. The Game is being brought in to moderate the official weigh-in for The Beast and The Ruler ahead of their upcoming Hell in a Cell Match.

The Women's Intercontinental Championship will also be on the line as Sol Ruca will defend her title against The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez. The Vision and The Alpha Academy will meet in a non-title match, while Je'Von Evans is set to battle Rusev and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will face off against Ethan Page.

Last, but certainly not least, the wildly entertaining, very nice and very evil Danhausen will join Joe Hendry live in concert.

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio are also being advertised for tonight's SummerSlam go-home edition of the Red Brand. Check back for updates as the card is always subject to change.

Women's Intercontinental Championship Match

Sol Ruca vs. Raquel Rodriguez | WWE

Sol Ruca came to the defense of IYO SKY a couple of weeks back, and her meddling in Judgment Day business has brought her face-to-face with Raquel Rodriguez once again. Ruca knocked off Big Sexy to successfully retain her Women's Intercontinental Championship on the July 6 edition on Monday Night Raw.

She'll look to prove it wasn't a fluke tonight inside the Intuit Dome.

The Alpha Academy vs. The Vision in a Non-Title Match

The Alpha Academy vs. The Vision | WWE

Otis and Akira Tozawa have been out for revenge ever since Maxxine Dupri brutally betrayed both of them and aligned herself with The Vision. That quest continues tonight as they face off against Bron Breakker and Austin Theory.

This is a non-title match, but a victory over the World Tag Team Champions would move Alpha Academy right to the front of the line for a championship opportunity.

Je'Von Evans vs. Rusev

Je'Von Evans vs. Rusev | WWE

Je'Von Evans put together an incredible performance in the Men's Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match on the July 13 edition of WWE Raw, but Rusev prevented the impressive 21-year-old from punching his ticket to SummerSlam. Evans will now get the chance to see how he stacks up against the Lion of Bulgaria when he hasn't already faced two other opponents.

Rey Mysterio vs. Ethan Page

Rey Mysterio vs. Ethan Page | WWE

These two men wrestled each other back in June, and it was the WWE Hall of Famer who got the better of that bout. Ethan Page will now get the chance to even his record against Rey Mysterio tonight in Los Angeles. A big win for Ego could get him back on the same trajectory he was on prior to coming up short in his Men's Intercontinental Championship Match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to watch WWE Raw tonight:

Watch: Netflix

WWE Raw location:

Location: Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, California

WWE Raw card:

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins meet face-to-face

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque moderates the official Hell in a Cell weigh in for Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi

Sol Ruca (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

World Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker & Austin Theory vs. Otis & Akira Tozawa

Je’Von Evans vs. Rusev

Rey Mysterio vs. Ethan Page

Joe Hendry and Danhausen dual concert