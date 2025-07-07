WWE Raw Results, Highlights And Live Blog (7/7/25)
With just days to go before Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution 2, this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix will provide the final go-home angles and storylines before the company's big weekend.
WWE Raw tonight will feature a dream match of sorts when Seth Rollins goes one-on-one with Penta. Penta has been a thorn in the side of Rollins and his faction throughout the last month and both will look to settle the score over the other. Rollins faces LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event and will look to use this match as a tune-up.
Ahead of defending her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship at Evolution 2 this weekend, Becky Lynch will address both of her opponents this week on the show. Lynch defends against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley at Evolution, but what will she have to say to both women ahead of their showdown.
Even as friends, Valkyria and Bayley haven't been on the same page the last couple weeks either. How will their fading relationship impact the title showdown.
Also, El Grande Americano makes his return to the ring this week on Raw. Americano has been out of action due to injury, but is back and looking a bit different. Who will try to take down the masked luchador?
Finally, Bron Breakker and Sami Zayn will renew their rivalry on this week's Monday Night Raw. Breakker and Zayn have battled over the WWE Intercontinental Championship and in various tag matches in 2025 and this battle is sure to be as hard-hitting as those were.
Check back during the show for live updates, results, and highlights from WWE Raw. Coverage starts at 8 pm ET.