WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch Cast In Major FX Comedy Series Pilot
WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch's acting career is picking up serious steam, and quickly.
The 38-year-old will appear in the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2 film on Netflix this summer, and will also be a part of Paramount+'s Star Trek. Now though, the future WWE Hall of Famer could have a more full-time acting role on the docket.
Deadline reports FX has given the greenlight for a pilot for a new series called "Movers," a workplace mockumentary comedy from some of the creative team behind the comedy classic Reno 911! Reno co-creator Robert Ben Garant will be joined by former Reno star Cathy Shim as creators and executive producers. Lynch has been cast as a co-star in the series.
The brief synopsis in the report for the show reads as:
Movers is an improvised workplace comedy revolving around the erratic and codependent lives of a crew of movers.- Deadline
Garant and Shim will join Lynch in the cast, alongside Maz Jobrani, Darius Homayoun, Tanael “TJ” Joachim, and Manny Montana. The report also notes it is unclear what will come of Lynch's WWE career should the series move forward beyond a pilot.
Lynch returned to WWE following a hiatus earlier this year at WrestleMania 41, winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Lyra Valkyria. She is scheduled to face Bayley and Valkyria at WWE Evolution this coming weekend in a triple-threat match for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.
