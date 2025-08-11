WWE Raw Results, Highlights & Live Blog (8/11/25)
This week's episode of WWE Raw was thrown a sharp curveball just hours before the show was set to begin, which means fans are in for an uncertain night.
Naomi was scheduled to defend her WWE Women's World Championship against Iyo Sky in the show's main event, but Naomi was removed from that match due to not being medically cleared to participate.
There is no word at this time as to why Naomi was scratched or what injury she might be dealing with.
Naomi successfully defended her WWE Women's World Championship against both Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky at SummerSlam. Tonight's match on WWE Raw was scheduled to be Sky's first singles rematch for the championship that she lost to Namoi at Evolution earlier this summer.
In other action on this week's show, CM Punk is set to open the show and address Seth Rollins. Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract after an injury ruse and took advantage of Punk as a beaten new champion to win the title.
Punk has been infuriated since SummerSlam and both men brawled with one another on the show last week.
What will CM Punk have to say to Rollins? Is a rubber match on the horizon between the two rivals -- this time for the world championship? Answers will arrive on this week's episode of WWE Raw.
Finally, a special tag team match was added to the show late this week. Dominik Mysterio teams with El Grande Americano to take on AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. Styles and Mysterio have been embroiled in a feud with one another that led to a match between the two for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. Dominik Mysterio was victorious, but will AJ Styles get added retribution this week?
WWE Raw Live Blog
Tune in at 8pm EST for a full live blog on tonight's show along with highlights and results.
WWE Raw Card
CM Punk opens the show to address World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins
Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano vs. AJ Styles and Dragon Lee
Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship
Sami Zayn vs. Rusev
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
Scarlett Bordeaux Confirms Her Time With WWE Has Come To An End
WWE Superstar Announces Departure After Contract Expires
TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher Recently Signed Contract Extension With AEW
How Much Peacock Offered To Compete With ESPN For WWE PLE's Revealed