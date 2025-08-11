Wrestling On FanNation

BREAKING: Naomi Not Medically Cleared For WWE Raw, Women's World Title Defense Called Off

Some unfortunate news ahead of Monday Night Raw as the Women's World Title Match between Naomi and IYO SKY has been called off.

Naomi
The Women's World Championship Match that was supposed to headline Monday night's episode of WWE Raw in Quebec City has now been called off.

WWE released the following statement Monday evening, announcing that Naomi is not medically cleared to face IYO SKY.

"Naomi is not medically cleared to compete and therefore her scheduled match against Iyo Sky will not take place tonight on Monday Night Raw."

No details on the injury that Naomi suffered have been made available. It's also unclear how long she may be out of action or whether or not this announcement is legitimate or part of an angle.

The winner of tonight's match was set to face Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris at the end of the month with the Women's World Championship on the line. WWE has promised to release more details during Monday's episode of Raw.

MORE: WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (8/11/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Current WWE Raw Card for 8/11:

CM Punk opens the show to address World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri

Sami Zayn vs. Rusev

