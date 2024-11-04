WWE Raw SPOILERS (11/4): Match Results From Taped Saudi Arabia Show
Tonight's Monday Night Raw was filmed on Sunday (11/3) from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
On the heels of her Crown Jewel Championship victory over Nia Jax on Saturday, Liv Morgan will find out who her next opponent will be as Raw GM Adam Pearce booked a Women's Battle Royal to determine the No. 1 Contender for the WWE Woman's World Championship.
There's also no time for GUNTHER to dwell on his loss to Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel as Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, Sheamus and Dominik Mysterio battle in a Fatal 4-Way Match on Raw to determine who becomes the No. 1 Contender for the Ring General's World Heavyweight Championship.
The following spoilers are courtesy of PWInsider and are very limited in scope:
WWE Raw (11/4) Results:
- Women's World Champion Liv Morgan opens the show with a promo segment featuring the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.
- IYO SKY won a women's battle royal to become the No. 1 Contender for the Women's World Championship.
- The War Raiders beat The New Day
- Sami Zayn gets invited to SmackDown by the Usos to hammer things out with Roman Reigns.
- Dragon Lee defeats Chad Gable thanks to an assist from Rey Mysterio
- Damian Priest defeated Seth Rollins, Sheamus and Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal 4-Way Match to become the No. 1 Contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. Bronson Reed once again attacked Seth Rollins and put him through a table. Priest and GUNTHER face-off to close the show.
How To Watch WWE Monday Night Raw:
Time: 8pm EST (7pm CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
