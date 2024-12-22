WWE Release Long Awaited Bray Wyatt Ultimate Edition 24 Action Figure
Action figure collectors are gearing up for another long-awaited release.
Ringside Collectibles, the main source of all wrestling related action figures, has released a trailer for the Bray Wyatt Ultimate Edition action figure. The figure, first announced in 2023, is being released as part of the Ultimate Edition Series 24. The series also includes Finn Balor and Solo Sikoa.
The Bray Wyatt action figure, which features Wyatt in his ring gear and makeup from the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match from Royal Rumble 2023, was originally slated to be released with Ultimate Edition Series 20. However, after Wyatt’s passing in August 2023, Mattel and WWE announced that it would be temporarily pausing the release of the new Wyatt figure to give the family some space.
MORE: WWE 2K24 Bray Wyatt "Wyatt Edition" Officially Released
“We’ll be offering the performer’s family some space at this time, but in partnership with WWE, we look forward to celebrating this amazing Superstar and his legacy in future lines to come,” Mattel wrote.
Wyatt’s figure was replaced with a re-release of the Undertaker in his Attitude Era Ministry of Darkness persona. Series 20 also featured Roman Reigns and Asuka.
Wyatt, one of the most popular Superstars in modern WWE, passed away unexpectedly in August 2023. Prior to his passing, his merchandise was consistently amongst the highest selling in WWE.
Wyatt previously had two other Ultimate Edition action figures, including two variants of The Fiend character.
The figure comes with three swappable heads, including one with the new mask design created by his long time collaborator, Jason Baker. It also comes with two swappable sets of arms to reflect his standard tattooed appearance and the blue light effect during the match, as well as his trademark lantern he brought to the ring during what would be his final match with WWE.
The figure is currently on backorder, with an estimated delivery time of mid-March. Initial orders are slated to bein shipping early January. It can be ordered at this link.
