Rhea Ripley's Survivor Series Mask Designer Also Created Bray Wyatt's "The Fiend" And Others
It was a somewhat surprising moment when Rhea Ripley walked out for her WarGames match at Survivor Series. While fans would have anticipated she'd be wearing a protective mask on her face due to her injury, nobody quite expected that mask.
Now, the designer of the mask, Jason Baker, has spoken out on X about it.
“Even in Hell, Mami is always on top!” Protective mask for
@RheaRipley_WWE#survivorserieswargames. Sculpted and painted by me. Such a unique challenge incorporating Rhea’s actual protective face mask into something elaborate and still functional. A huge thank you to my awesome crew who worked a 14hr shift with me on Thanksgiving Day to make sure we made our quick turnaround deadline.
This isn't the first mask he's created for a WWE star, though. Baker is also the man behind Bray Wyatt's "The Fiend" mask, as well as Bo Dallas' "Uncle Howdy."
He's also recently shared a new mask created for current WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.
New
@ShinsukeN kabuto and mempo created by me, Brian McGuire, and Ambria Pierson . Photo Scott Brinegar
The team of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Bayley, IYO Sky and Naomi came out victorious in their WarGames match when Ripley pinned Liv Morgan for the win.
