WWE Reportedly Adamant About Not Using Alberto El Patron
WWE will not be using Alberto El Patron, formerly known as Alberto Del Rio in WWE, in the future despite the company's budding relationship with AAA.
A new report from Bodyslam indicates that the company is adamant about not using El Patron in any capacity. The new story confirms a Fightful report from years ago stating that WWE was not interest in doing business with El Patron.
An El Patron/Del Rio return to WWE was a hot topic in the aftermath of WWE purchasing the company in which El Patron was the lead champion for -- AAA. WWE and AAA co-promoted last weekend's Worlds Collide event, but El Patron dropped the AAA Mega Championship to Vikingo prior to the show. Vikingo successfully defended the championship against Chad Gable at Worlds Collide itself. El Patron was not featured at all during the event.
MORE: WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Results [6/7/25]: Vikingo Retains AAA Mega Championship
Alberto Del Rio is a former WWE Champion, Royal Rumble winner, Money in the Bank winner, and United States Champion. He's also a former Impact Wrestling World Champion.
El Patron faced significant legal issues in 2020. He was arrested for assault and battery by his ex-girlfriend.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw Preview (6/16/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
AEW And Jon Moxley Sued For Negligence, Civil Assault, And Battery By Production Crew Member (Exclusive)
WWE Star Cody Rhodes Featured In New Trailer For Naked Gun Reboot
ROH Women's Champion Athena Announces New All Women's Wrestling Show