WWE Reportedly Considering Controversial Request For Fans Attending Live Events
WWE has reportedly bounced around an interesting idea that would impact fans who attend live events.
It has been a busy start to post-WrestleMania calendar for the company, as they’re coming off a “Tampa Takeover” weekend that featured Saturday Night’s Main Event, NXT Battleground, and Raw at the Yuengling Center.
There were lots of significant developments from a storyline standpoint, including the return of Cody Rhodes to WWE television to take aim at John Cena, Bronson Reed joining Paul Heyman’s dangerous alliance, Trick Williams defeating Joe Hendry to win the TNA World Championship, and much more.
Of course, those are the kind of moments that typically prompt entertaining chants from the fans in the arena - some of which may not be suitable for the television or streaming broadcast. And it sounds like WWE may be considering a move that would try to limit those particular chants.
According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, there have been suggestions within WWE to make an announcement prior to shows asking fans not to swear because of the worldwide reach of their programs.
“People have actually suggested this, of just like making an announcement of, ‘Hey, we’re here. It’s a TV show. It’s going all over the world. We want you to have fun, but don’t swear because its going to ruin the TV show.’”- Dave Meltzer
Meltzer added that audiences in previous eras likely would have rebelled at the idea, but he believes today’s audience is “mature enough and smart enough” to respond in a much more cooperative manner.
No formal announcement has yet been made by WWE.
The company, which is currently featured on Netflix, Peacock, USA Network, and The CW, has regularly had to mute the broadcast audio during chants with swearing.
WWE has another loaded stretch of shows coming up, with the Money in the Bank and Worlds Collide doubleheader in Los Angeles on June 7, Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on June 28, and the recently announced Atlanta Takeover on July 12 and July 13, which will feature Saturday Night’s Main Event, Evolution, and The Great American Bash.
