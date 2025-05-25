WWE Announces Evolution 2 As Part Of Major Event Triple Header In Atlanta
Nearly seven years after the inaugural event, WWE Evolution is officially getting a sequel.
The all women's Premium Live Event was announced during Saturday Night's Main Event as part of a massive triple header in the WWE event schedule.
NXT Great American Bash, Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution 2 will all emanate from Atlanta, Georgia the weekend of July 12.
The next Saturday Night's Main Event NBC special will take place on Saturday, June 12. Evolution 2 will happen the next night on Sunday, June 13.
Tickets are set to go sale this Wednesday, with a pre-sale opportunity on Tuesday. More ticket information is expected to announced in the coming days.
Saturday night's announcement is one that women's wrestling fans have been waiting a long time to hear. Evolution 2018 was a massively successful show with a huge double main event.
Becky Lynch retained the SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair in what is widely believed to be one of the best women's matches of all-time. Ronda Rousey also retained her Raw Women's Championship against Nikki Bella.
Those victories were the first official steps toward Lynch and Rousey main eventing WrestleMania 35, along with Charlotte Flair, just a few months later.
