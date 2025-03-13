WWE Reportedly Eyeing Two Top Free Agents From NJPW & AEW
WWE may soon be adding to it's already stacked roster.
A number of company sources have told Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, that WWE has had its eye on New Japan Pro Wrestling star Jeff Cobb recently.
Cobb has been working matches in NJPW this year alongside his fellow United Empire members, but hinted at a change of scenery after a loss back in February.
"Where does that leave Jeff Cobb? It seems I can’t win when all the marbles are down. G1, New Japan Cup. Long gone are the days when I went 8-0 in the G1. Now I can’t even break .500. Where does that leave Jeff Cobb? Maybe it’s time to take my bags and go somewhere else. I don’t know.”
One source told Ross Sapp that Cobb's name had already appeared on the company's internal roster this week. A claim that has not been fully confirmed, but it's a situation worth monitoring.
Cobb has wrestled over a half a dozen matches for AEW over the last few years, but he is not expected to officially become All Elite at this time.
Former AEW star Rey Fenix, meanwhile, has long been expected to join his brother Penta in WWE once he was able to sign a new contract.
After a lengthy dispute over his deal with AEW, Fenix negotiated his release earlier this year and is now a free agent.
On the latest episode of the Backstage Pass Podcast, Insider X account WrestleVotes says a deal between Rey Fenix and WWE has either been agreed to in principle or is on the cusp of being finalized. He's expected to reunite with Penta, with the pair being billed as The Lucha Brothers.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
