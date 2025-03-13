Wrestling On FanNation

Drew McIntyre Says He Spoke With The Rock About 'Big' WWE Plans

He might not be in a title match at WrestleMania, but big things are on the horizon for Drew McIntyre.

Ryan Droste

Who will Drew McIntyre face at WrestleMania 41?
Who will Drew McIntyre face at WrestleMania 41? / WWE.com

Last year Drew McIntyre was in one of the top feuds in pro wrestling, but he finds himself out of the mix when it comes to the top championships this year at WrestleMania.

After failing to come out on top in the men's Elimination Chamber match, McIntyre has continued his feud with Damian Priest in WWE. The two look destined to take each other on at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas next month.

But even if wrestling in the main event this year isn't in the cards, McIntyre has hinted that something else big is coming his way.

In a brief conversation with the YouTube channel Adam's Apple, McIntyre explained that he had a chance to talk with The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) at Elimination Chamber in Toronto. He hinted that Johnson has big plans for him in the future.

“It all started [with] The Rock saying those positive words that you captured in 2018. Re-signing last year, knowing where the company was going to go, The Rock [gave me] that sword. He’s always been on my side."

McIntyre continued:

"I got a chance to talk with him at Elimination Chamber and there’s a few things on the horizon, they’re going to be pretty big once it becomes public.”

