Seth Rollins Believes Former NFL Star Would Have Been Great in WWE

Seth Rollins believes this former NFL star would have found great success as a WWE Superstar.

The crossover between the NFL and professional wrestling has been felt in the industry for decades. Top players like Lawrence Taylor, Reggie White, William "The Refrigerator" Perry, Kevin Greene, and Steve "Mongo" McMichael all found themselves inside a ring for WWE or WCW at some point in their careers.

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was a recent guest on ESPN's This Is Football. When asked if he could take any NFL player from the past or present and inject them into WWE, Rollins didn't hesitate for long before naming Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, praising both his mic skills and athletics.

Deion Sanders | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

"Probably Deion," Seth Rollins said. "Deion's got mic skills. He had everything. That's the thing. He was a supreme athlete. So like, I have no question he could learn how to do it. He was also an elite kind of psychological player. He was a guy that thought about the game. I know he made it seem super easy, like, oh, I just go out there, and I'm a great athlete.

"Anybody you talk to will tell you Deion knew the game. He understood it. You see it now as a coach. You understand he's teaching kids how to do this in Colorado. He understands. And he's got the brand right out of the gate, Prime, the gimmicks right there, and he can cut a promo. He can talk the talk."

Will Seth Rollins make it back in time for WWE WrestleMania 42?

As Seth Rollins manages to keep himself in the news due to his NFL commentary, a lot of fans are questioning if he'll be cleared from his shoulder injury in time for WrestleMania 42 in April.

Seth Rollins | Netflix

Rollins injured his shoulder performing a coast-to-coast headbutt against Cody Rhodes in their matchup last year at WWE Crown Jewel. Following the injury, the company was forced to pivot, and The Vision kicked Rollins out of the group, stripping him of the World Heavyweight Championship in the process.

MORE: WWE Reportedly Interested in Top Free Agent

Before the injury, Rollins was reportedly scheduled to defend the title against Roman Reigns at the Showcase of the Immortals. Since then, the top of the card for this year's event has changed multiple times. The latest reports suggest that WWE is hopeful that Rollins can return in time to compete against Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 42.

Unfortunately, that match might also be in jeopardy now as Bron Breakker recently underwent major surgery for a hernia he suffered flipping the commentary table over during a recent episode of Raw. If Breakker is unable to be back in time for the event, it will be very interesting to see where WWE places Rollins if he's cleared to return.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Kevin Nash Reveals Surprising Reason Why He Still Has Heat With CM Punk

Dominik Mysterio Makes Hilarious Addition To WWE Intercontinental Title

Seth Rollins Says He Was ‘Nearly in Tears’ by Bad Bunny at Super Bowl LX

The Latest on Bianca Belair's Status for WWE WrestleMania 42