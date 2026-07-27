Adam Silver can finally carry on with the 2026-27 NBA schedule release after pushing for LeBron James to make his free agency decision to do so. With LeBron’s free agency now behind us, Kalshi has moved on to NBA Opening Night with the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers favored to tip things off.

Kalshi’s NBA market is offering an event contract on which team will face the New York Knicks to start the season, with the 76ers priced at 65% at the top.

New York Knicks First Opponents In 2026-27 Season - Kalshi

Philadelphia 76ers 65%

Miami Heat 19%

Boston Celtics 12%

Indiana Pacers 12%

Cleveland Cavaliers 5%

Trading $10 on the 76ers being the Knicks' first opponent profits $5.01. The market settles on Kalshi when the NBA releases the official schedule, based on who the Knicks' first opponent is.

Why this makes sense

Who better to challenge the reigning kings of the NBA than the king himself? LeBron James, at 41 years old, is still the star attraction of the league and sells out nearly every arena he plays in.

Between James' new look with the 76ers, the Atlantic Division rivalry, the championship ring ceremony, and all in Madison Square Garden, no other option on the board is as enticing as this one. This is also a rematch of the Eastern Conference Semifinals after the Knicks won 4-0.

Other cases to make

With the second strongest price on the board, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat could make for an interesting matchup. Giannis is a top-5 household name in the league and puts on a show everywhere he goes.

The Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers share the third-highest price at 12%. Boston and New York might be the least likely on the board, given the questionable offseason and the fact that they opened up against one another in two of the last three opening games.

Indiana could make a great argument with this renewed rivalry. The Pacers and Knicks have faced off in two of the last three NBA Playoffs, with the Pacers advancing both times. There is also the player rivalry between Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton.

The NBA is expected to release the official schedule in mid-August, with opening night between mid- to late-October.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock a $20 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

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