WWE Reportedly Interested In Former TNA Star
Is WWE looking to add a former TNA star to its roster?
WWE has brought in a plethora of free agent talents such as Penta, Stephanie Vaquer, and others over the past year, and many have thrived in their new surroundings either on the main roster or in NXT.
Another available superstar may also get an opportunity to shine in the WWE system.
According to WrestleVotes on Sportskeeda's Backstage Pass, the company has interest in Alex Hammerstone, who announced his TNA departure earlier this month.
"I know there’s interest with Alex Hammerstone. I don’t know if he’s looking for a WWE contract, if he’s going to spend some time on the indies or what not. But I know there’s interest from WWE in Alex Hammerstone."- WrestleVotes
Hammerstone's TNA contract expired in February.
He made his TNA debut in January 2024 at the Hard to Kill event. Prior to that, he spent five years in MLW where he captured the MLW World Heavyweight Championship and MLW National Openweight Championship.
Of course, one of the reasons WWE's interest is notable is that Hammerstone competed twice on NXT television last September as part of the talent exchange WWE and TNA.
He lost to Oba Femi on the September 10 edition of NXT before defeating Tony D'Angelo by countout on the September 17 edition.
