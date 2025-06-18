Major Changes Coming To WWE Evolution 2 Card After Liv Morgan Injury
Liv Morgan’s injury has reportedly shifted some of WWE’s creative plans for Evolution 2.
The former Women’s World Champion went one-on-one with Kairi Sane on this week’s Raw, but Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder early on that led to the match being called off.
WWE has yet to announce a specific timetable for her return, but it appears the company is already planning for Morgan to be sidelined for at least the next month.
According to WrestleVotes on WrestleBinge Backstage Pass, WWE is “starting from scratch” with the all-women’s Evolution 2 PLE on July 13 in Atlanta due to Morgan’s expected absence from the card.
“I was told this morning that injury has caused a lot of the Evolution card to basically be scrapped, to be ripped up and starting from scratch because she was pegged for a big-time tag team match that isn’t gonna happen now,” WrestleVotes stated. “That spot is gonna be filled by somebody else, and it’s gonna have a lot of ripple effects.”
That tag team match was likely going to feature Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez facing The Bella Twins duo of Nikki Bella and Brie Bella after Morgan attacked Nikki on the June 9 episode of Raw.
However, that wasn’t the only potential match brewing for Morgan, as she has also interacted with current Women’s World Champion IYO SKY on Raw, with WWE hinting at a future showdown between the two superstars.
Only one match has been announced for Evolution 2 thus far, with Jacy Jayne set to defend the NXT Women’s Championship against either Jaida Parker, Jordynne Grace, Izzi Dame, or Lash Legend.
Prior to Evolution 2, WWE also has Night of Champions on June 28 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12 in Atlanta.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
2-Hour Format For WWE SmackDown Reportedly Will Return Next Month
AEW Grand Slam Mexico Preview (6/18/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Athena Found A True Equal In Mercedes Moné & Eagerly Awaits Round Two [Exclusive]
Former WWE Champion Gets Sentimental Discussing Goldberg's Last Match