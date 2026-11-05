WWE Reportedly Offering Staff Added Incentive for Crown Jewel in Saudi

WWE Crown Jewel is moving ahead as scheduled this Saturday afternoon in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Last month, Houthi militants launched a missile attack on the Riyadh International Airport in Saudi Arabia. This attack immediately raised concerns among fans about the safety of the WWE Superstars who were scheduled to travel there next month for the annual Crown Jewel premium live event.

A week before the event, Riyadh Season took to social media to announce a venue change. It was reported after the fact that the venue change was made to improve security and overall safety for the event, not because of poor ticket sales. That hasn't changed the fact that several in WWE are still nervous about making the trip, and we are now hearing the company is trying to calm some of these concerns with additional hazard pay.

WWE reportedly offering hazard pay for Crown Jewel

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, it was reported that WWE is offering crew members additional hazard pay to travel to Riyadh this weekend to work on the Crown Jewel premium live event.

Despite this, WrestleVotes has heard that several crew members have opted not to make the trip this weekend. In speaking with two people working for the company, the additional pay is said to be $3,000.

While additional hazard pay is welcome, it's completely understandable that it still isn't enough for some crew members to feel comfortable making the trip this weekend to a very dangerous part of the world. In recent years, WWE has typically done SmackDown in Saudi Arabia before a premium live event, but elected to tape this Friday's episode in Brooklyn instead. You can check out the spoilers for tomorrow's event.

Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green | WWE

WWE to make WrestleMania 43 announcement at Crown Jewel?

Last month, it was reported by Brandon Thurston and John Pollock of POST Wrestling that WrestleMania 43 was tentatively set for April 10 and 11 in Saudi Arabia.

WWE has been dragging its feet on announcing the official dates for the events in hopes of preventing its competition from running a big event that same weekend in the United States. However, it appears that the official announcement of these dates is imminent.

According to WrestleVotes, the current expectation is that WWE will make the official announcement during Crown Jewel "one way or another."

The Takedown on SI will have live coverage of WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday afternoon.