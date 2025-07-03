WWE Reportedly Planning More Appearances For Jelly Roll Ahead Of SummerSlam
Could WWE be planning something big for Jelly Roll?
The country artist is set to appear on the July 11 edition of SmackDown in his hometown of Nashville, and he has had other sporadic appearances on WWE television since his rise to stardom.
He has even gone as far as to get physical during a segment at last year’s SummerSlam, where he hit a chokeslam on Austin Theory.
And now, it appears that WWE may have more plans brewing for Jelly Roll beyond his upcoming SmackDown appearance.
According to WrestleVotes, sources with WWE have stated that they expect his SmackDown guest spot to be “the start of something more,” with Jelly Roll likely to make additional upcoming appearances for the company. It’s also mentioned that Jelly Roll, who is currently on tour, does not have concert dates scheduled for the first weekend of August.
This year’s SummerSlam will expand to two nights for the first time ever, with the event set to take place on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Only one match has been confirmed for SummerSlam thus far, as John Cena will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against King of the Ring winner Cody Rhodes in a WrestleMania 41 rematch.
Jade Cargill will also challenge for the WWE Women’s Championship after winning the Queen of the Ring.
Before that, WWE will take over Atlanta next week as it hosts Saturday Night's Main Event and Great American Bash on July 12, and the returning all-women's Evolution 2 PLE on July 13.
