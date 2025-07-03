Mercedes Mone Issues First Comments On WWE Evolution 2
Mercedes Mone has issued her first public comments on WWE bringing back the all-women Evolution event later this month.
During an appearance on IG Live, Mone spoke about the event and said that it took too long for WWE to present it again, but that she supports women's wrestling, so she supports the event and the women that get to perform on the show.
"I think it's about time. The waited way too long to have an all women PPV, but I love and will always support and be a huge advocate for women's wrestling. So, I'm excited for that and for the women that get to perform on that."- Mercedes Mone
This week on AEW Dynamite, Mone wrestled her 1,000 match against Mina Shirakawa and was victorious in it. After the match, she attacked Toni Storm with her TBS Championship belt. Mone wrestled on the first-ever Evolution PPV in 2018.
Mone will challenge Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at the All In PPV event on July 12 -- just one day before WWE Evolution 2. This will be Mone's first world championship match in AEW. She earned the opportunity by winning this year's Women's Owent Hart Cup Tournament.
AEW All In takes place from inside Globe Life Field in Texax. Other announced matches for the show include Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Championship in a Texas Death Match and Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW Unified Championship.
