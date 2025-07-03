Latest Report On WWE Contract Status Of Karrion Kross And Scarlett
Tick tock. Time continues to wind down on the current WWE contract of Karrion Kross.
The former NXT Champion signed a three year deal to return to WWE in August of 2022, not long after Paul 'Triple H' Levesque took over as the company's Chief Content Officer. His wife Scarlett returned alongside him after the couple was released during the Vince McMahon led regime in the fall of 2021.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now confirmed what many had probably already assumed, and that is the length of Scarlett's current contract matches her husband's deal. Meaning both Superstars are just a couple of months away from hitting the open market.
The duo has continued to grow in popularity over the past few months, despite the lack of a sustained push or consistent television time. At least until very recently.
The outpouring of fan support online played a major role in Kross receiving his first PLE singles match in over two years at Night of Champions, and a new line of merchandise to be released on WWE Shop.
Ross Sapp has not been able to confirm whether Kross and Scarlett have signed new deals as of this writing, but those he's spoken with expect that the pair will be sticking around for the long-haul. With the new merchandise line and continued storyline with Sami Zayn on Raw both representing positive signs of that being the case.
