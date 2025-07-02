AEW Dynamite Results, Highlights And Live Blog (7/2/25)
The 300th episode of AEW Dynamite airs tonight on TBS and will feature two singles matches with major implications heading into the All In PPV on July 12 in Texas.
First, ahead of her AEW Women's World Championship match against Toni Storm at All In, Mercedes Mone will take on Storm's good friend and former Stardom champion, Mina Shirakawa. Last week on Dynamite, Mone said that it was "game on" between her and Storm after she demolished her with a backstage attack.
Shirakawa made the save for Storm, which led to the match between her and Mone. Will Mone maintain momentum and defeat Shirakawa ahead of All In or will Mina get revenge for last week? We'll find out live tonight.
In the men's division, long time rivals Kazuchika Okada and Kota Ibushi will renew their rivalry in their first ever singles match against one another in AEW. The two men have a storied feud in New Japan Pro Wrestling, but Ibushi will look to exact revenge on Okada for his attack on Kenny Omega.
Omega and Okada will unify the AEW International and Continental Championships into the Unifed Championship at All In, but Omega isn't 100% because of the Okada attack a few weeks ago. Ibushi will try to even the odds and dish out some damage to put Okada at less than 100% before the All In showdown
-Adam Page walked out to the ring to start the show and demanded that his match with Jon Moxley at All In for the AEW World Championship be changed into a Texas Death Match.
-Jon Moxley walked out and responded with a no answer. Moxley said that Page wasn't willing to and couldn't go to the depths of violence that he'd need to for Texas Death. In response, Page slapped Moxley in the face and both men brawled.
-Eventually, The Death Riders got into the fight and dropped Page. Page was beat up, but then asked Moxley and Death Riders if that's all they had. He told Claudio Castagnoli to come back, but Claudio and The Death Riders were stopped by The Opps.
-Page had Marina Shafir alone in the ring and demanded Moxley agree to the stipulation again. This time, with Shair in the ring and Page holding his title belt briefcase, Moxley agreed to the stipulation. Then, Page hit Shafir with the Buckshot Lariat. Page said he did it to prove that he would do anything to win the title from Moxley at All In.
-Mercedes Mone defeated Mina Shirakawa to retain the TBS Championship. Shirakawa almost won the match on multiple occasions, but Mone was able to secure a rollup for the pin.
-After the match, Mone attacked Shirakawa and Toni Storm -- who was on commentary, but in a trance -- made the save. Mone hit Storm in the back of the head with her title belt and then walked off. As she walked away, she yelled out at Storm that "my time is now."
-A video of The Young Bucks aired that showed Matt Jackson gift he and his brother a custom limo by using the company credit card. They then took a ride around their hometown with the first stop being their elementary school. The Bucks then showed of their childhood home before getting back in their limo.
Full AEW Dynamite 300 Match Card
Mercedes Mone defeated Mina Shirakawa to retain the TBS Championship.
Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi
MJF vs. Anthony Bowens vs. Brody King vs. AR Fox in a 4-Way Match to earn the No. 2 spot in the Casino Gauntlet at All In: Texas
Bandido, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong vs. Konosuke Takeshita and The Young Bucks in a "Heroes vs. Villains" Six-Man Tag Team Match
