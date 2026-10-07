WWE Reportedly Puts Hold on the Site of WrestleMania 45 in 2029

WWE is making moves for the future of their biggest special event franchise, WrestleMania.

This year, WrestleMania 42 took place inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the second year in a row. The show was headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton on night one and Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk on night two. The event was originally supposed to take place elsewhere.

Initially, WWE announced it would be heading to New Orleans for WrestleMania 42. The event was to be held inside The Superdome, just as WrestleMania 30 and 34 were. But because of the success of WrestleMania 41 in Vegas in 2025, the company decided to pivot on their call and return to the same venue in 2026.

This left New Orleans in a pinch, which led to a promise of a future WrestleMania for the popular market. On Saturday night, WWE will be in New Orleans for Money in the Bank, and it appears that they finally have the dates in mind for a future WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 45 location reportedly set

WWE President Nick Khan | IMAGO / MediaPunch

According to a report from Fightful, WWE has put a hold ontThe Superdome from March 12 to April 21 in 2029. This date window coincides with when WrestleMania 45 would likely take place.

Why the two-week hold? WWE reportedly needs to account for load-ins and wants to keep options available to them for scheduling purposes. WWE did not confirm the news and said they did not have anything to officially announce.

WrestleMania 43 in 2027 will take place in Saudi Arabia for the first time in history. The event will mark the first time WWE will hold its annual extravaganza outside of North America. WWE has not announced a location for WrestleMania 44 in 2028, though they reportedly owe a WrestleMania event to Indianapolis as part of a multi-event deal the company struck with the city.

WWE recently ran the 2025 Royal Rumble and Wrestlepalooza in 2025 in that market.

Money in the Bank is one of the bigger events on the WWE calendar each year and will take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Announced matches for the show include both the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches, Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed and Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship.

In the main event, Roman Reigns is scheduled to face LA Knight for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.