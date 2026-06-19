WWE Reportedly Repairing Relationship With Major 1980s Star

The Rock N Wrestling Connection is reportedly strengthening.

In the 1980s, WWE began it's national expansion and did so on the shoulders of Hulk Hogan, cable television, and MTV. A music channel and pro wrestling may not seem like a fit on the surface, but both together were pivotal in the WWF reaching new audiences around the country.

The integration between MTV and the WWF was called the Rock N Roll Connection. Hulk Hogan and major 1980s pop star Cyndi Lauper were both faces of the movement. Lauper appeared on a variety of WWF shows in the lead-up to the first-ever WrestleMania. She was also one of the key celebrity figures that attended the event, which was transformative in not only the wrestling business but the entertainment business as a whole.

With that type of impact on WWE, Lauper would seemingly be a lock for a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame, but she's yet to secure one. Lauper has stated that her relationship got weird near the end and that licensing agreements have very much limited the company's ability to have a business relationship with her.

It appears that the WWE relationship with Cyndi Lauper is being repaired

According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, the relationship with Lauper is being repaired. On Wednesday, Mattel, WWE, and Lauper announced a brand new action figure which suggests the relationship has grown stronger. The figure commemorates the Rock N Wrestling Connection era of WWE, which featured Lauper.

The report indicates that it's more likely than ever that Lauper will enter the WWE Hall of Fame. The report stopped short of saying the induction would happen in 2027 at next year's WrestleMania. That show is taking place overseas in Saudi Arabia for the first time in history.

Cyndi Lauper | Cyndi Lauper | Mattel

"I’ve always believed in the magic of bringing music, personality, and storytelling together, and my time at WWE was exactly that. It’s incredible to see Mattel honor the bold, classic style of the ’80s while connecting with today’s fans, and this 3-pack brings that energy back to life for a whole new generation," Lauper said of the new toys.

The 3-pack that Lauper referenced is a figure set that includes her, Roddy Piper, and Captain Lou Albano. Lauper began her WWE run with an angle with Albano and also appeared on the infamous Piper's Pit talk show.

Lauper would enter the WWE Hall of Fame via the celebrity wing. That wing also includes Donald Trump, Mr. T, Pete Rose, and others.