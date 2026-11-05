WWE Reportedly Signs Former Star Rumored to Return

WWE is reportedly bringing back a former champion to the company who hasn't been there in almost a decade.

People come and go from WWE all the time, whether through release, contract expiration, or something in between. Despite what several wrestlers have said over the years, WWE isn't a family; it's a business. And regardless of how over and popular you are at any point, it typically doesn't last.

But one thing about WWE's history is that they're big on second chances. Several wrestlers who were released or left the company on less-than-best terms were eventually welcomed back. Now, a new report has suggested that a former very popular, yet controversial star is on their way back to the company.

WWE has reportedly signed Enzo Amore for the NXT brand

Enzo Amore hasn't been part of WWE since 2018, after being released due to sexual assault allegations. Amore was later cleared of these charges, but the damage was already done, and Amore was gone from the company. At the time of his release, Amore was the current WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

Now, almost a decade later, after months of speculation, it appears that Enzo Amore is finally on his way back. And while many expected him to return to be paired with Big Cass, it appears WWE has other plans.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, sources backstage at WWE believe the company has signed Amore back within the last week. The surprising part of this news is that those same sources believe Amore will head to NXT and not the main roster.

Big Cass needs Enzo Amore way more than NXT does

Big Cass | WWE

Earlier this year, plenty of reports said WWE was planning to bring back Enzo and Cass as a tag team. This made a lot of sense because there's little debate that both stars were at their most popular when paired together as a team.

Big Cass would eventually return to WWE without Enzo on Raw back in August. His return to the company has had little to no impact, as most fans have just been waiting to see him reunited with his longtime partner.

Last month, it was reported that WWE intended to bring Amore back to NXT and keep him and Cass separated. While NXT could use a lot of help with male star power, Cass could use Amore right now more than NXT.

This week, NXT lost Cruz Montana to the main roster as part of the 946 faction. If Amore is headed back to NXT to help fill that void, hopefully it's a short-term run. Because at the end of the day, Cass is floundering on the main roster, and a reunion with Enzo is likely the only thing right now that could salvage his current run.