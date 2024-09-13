WWE Reveals Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton Have Their Own Pyro Button In Behind The Scenes Video
Early this morning, WWE shared a behind-the-scenes video to social media revealing that Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton have their own button for their pyrotechnic sequences.
The video shows Cody entering the arena, before cutting to WWE staff pressing a button labeled 'Cody'. A staff member pulls the trigger, and the scene shifts to a behind-the-scenes view of the production booth where the pyro sequence is initiated.
In the screenshot below taken from the video, you can clearly two buttons labeled 'Cody' and 'Randy'.
Tonight, Rhodes is set to battle Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The match was set by GM Nick Aldis last week to keep The Bloodline from interfering with the match.
