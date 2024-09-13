WWE SmackDown Preview (9/13/24): Match Card, News, How To Watch & TV Channel
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is headed to Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington for its debut episode on USA Network. Three matches were confirmed during the final episode on FOX, including a steel cage showdown between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa. Fans should brace themselves for an action-packed show with WWE likely to deliver a surprise or two to mark its USA debut.
Here's your preview for the big night on SmackDown.
Match Card (Announced)
Undisputed WWE Championship Match [Steel Cage]: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa
Kevin Owens and [Mystery Guest] vs. A-Town Down Under
Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes (Part 5 - Series tied at 2)
The night's main event pits Cody Rhodes up against Solo Sikoa in a steel cage match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis set the match on last week's show with the hopes of keeping The Bloodline from interfering in the match.
When asked about the match and what Solo Sikoa might be capable of inside of the cage, Rhodes sai "There's nothing more perfect... I'd be a fool if I was not concerned. I'd be a fool to say I didn't have a little trepidation, a little fear about it, but I have been in a mini steel cage, and Solo Sikoa has never been in one."
Kevin Owens and [Mystery Guest] vs. A-Town Down Under
Kevin Owen will be looking for revenge after taking a post-match beating from A-Town Down Under on last week's show. But who will he team up with to take on the young tag team duo?
Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes (Part 5 - Series tied at 2)
Andrade and Carmelo Hayes face off once again in their best-of-five series. The two budding WWE superstars put on four stellar matches thus far. This final rubber match is set to decide a winner and perhaps even propel the victor up the WWE food chain.
How To Watch SmackDown
Time: 8 pm EST (7 pm CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV