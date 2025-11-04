WWE Reveals Dates For Upcoming SmackDown And Saturday Night's Main Event Shows In Canada
WWE has officially announced two upcoming shows in Montreal.
The road to Survivor Series: War Games is on, but WrestleMania season will be here soon enough. That begins with the 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 31, and culminates with WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and April 19.
However, what will unfold on the road to the Royal Rumble?
WWE Show Dates Announced
WWE fans in Montreal will find out the answer to that question, as the company has revealed that the Bell Centre will host SmackDown on January 23, and Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 24.
Combo tickets for the back-to-back Montreal shows will go on sale on Friday, but two-day combo tickets are set to be available in an exclusive presale on Wednesday.
Here’s the full press release from WWE:
WWE®, in conjunction with Tourisme Montréal, today announced that it will take over the Bell Centre in Montreal across back-to-back nights in January 2026, with Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, January 23, followed by Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, January 24.
Expectations For WWE SmackDown and Saturday Night’s Main Event In Montreal
There could be plenty of twists and turns in WWE over the next few months, with Survivor Series, John Cena’s last match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, and more playing a role in top storylines.
But the January 23 SmackDown and January 24 Saturday Night’s Main Event should provide plenty of fireworks ahead of the Royal Rumble, especially given the host of talent that will participate in both the men’s and women’s matches.
Of course, there’s also the question of who will be the top champions entering the Rumble.
Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill, and Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer all have intriguing opponents on the horizon, which could make for a fun card at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Montreal.
And with that being the final huge show before the Rumble, WWE could have some exciting matches in the works.
