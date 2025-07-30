WWE Reveals The Best SummerSlam Match Of All Time
According to WWE, the best Summerslam match in history was Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog from SummerSlam 1992.
In the lead up to the WWE SummerSlam 2025 event this weekend inside MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the company had been counting down the best matches in show history and revealed that Bulldog vs. Hart was number one.
The rounded out top five matches at SummerSlam included John Cena vs. AJ Styles at number two, Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect at number three, CM Punk vs. Brock Lesnar at number four, and Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart in a Steel Cage Match at number five.
The 1992 Summerslam emanated from Wembley Stadium in the UK and thousands of fan came out to support the British Bulldog as he attempted to secure the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Hart. The match had competitive drama, but also family drama.
Hart's sister and wife of the British Bulldog was in the audience. The broadcast cut to her multiple times throughout the match, which gave it an added personal touch of intensity. Othe matches on the card included Shawn Michaels vs. Rick Martel and Ultimate Warrior vs. Randy Savage for the WWE Championship.
WWE's Best SummerSlam Matches
- Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog
- John Cena vs. AJ Styles
- Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect
- CM Punk vs. Brock Lesnar
- Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart
WWE SummerSlam invades MetLife Stadium this weekend for two nights of action. Matches include John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship, CM Punk vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, a massive tag team match between Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker and Roman Reigns & Jey Uso, and much more.
