WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Street Profits Return To Help DIY Retain Tag Team Championship Against MCMG

Street Profits turn heel in their surprise return during Tag Team Title Match.

Sid Pullar III

What does the future hold for the Street Profits?
What does the future hold for the Street Profits?

On the December 6 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, former Grand Slam Tag Team Champions The Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were found backstage attacked after earning a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Since then, the duo has been absent from WWE television. Meanwhile, the SmackDown tag team division has received a bigger spotlight on the program since the transition to a three-hour show.

At WWE Royal Rumble 2025, Street Profits made their return to the company during the DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns two-out-of-three-falls match for the WWE Tag Team Championships.

With the bout tied at one fall a piece, Montez Ford distracted the referee wearing a black hoodie, while Angelo Dawkins came out with a crutch and nailed Alex Shelley on his back with the weapon as he was on the top rope.

This allowed DIY to hit the Meet In The Middle finisher on Shelley to score their second fall to retain the WWE Tag Team Championships. To many fans in attendance and watching at home, this could have seemed like a heel turn for the Profits, but it was not the case.

After the match, Ford tried to attack DIY who rolled to the floor where Dawkins hit both Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa with the crutch. The Street Profits then picked up the titles to stand tall to end this post match.

Sid Pullar III is a lifelong pro wrestling fan who fell in love with the business when stars like Randy Savage, Ric Flair and Sting captured his imagination. In 2017, he started the Tru Heel Heat Wrestling podcast. Then in 2020, he began his writing for Sportskeeda Wrestling before moving to WrestleTalk in 2021.

