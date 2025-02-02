WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Street Profits Return To Help DIY Retain Tag Team Championship Against MCMG
On the December 6 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, former Grand Slam Tag Team Champions The Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were found backstage attacked after earning a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships.
Since then, the duo has been absent from WWE television. Meanwhile, the SmackDown tag team division has received a bigger spotlight on the program since the transition to a three-hour show.
At WWE Royal Rumble 2025, Street Profits made their return to the company during the DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns two-out-of-three-falls match for the WWE Tag Team Championships.
With the bout tied at one fall a piece, Montez Ford distracted the referee wearing a black hoodie, while Angelo Dawkins came out with a crutch and nailed Alex Shelley on his back with the weapon as he was on the top rope.
This allowed DIY to hit the Meet In The Middle finisher on Shelley to score their second fall to retain the WWE Tag Team Championships. To many fans in attendance and watching at home, this could have seemed like a heel turn for the Profits, but it was not the case.
After the match, Ford tried to attack DIY who rolled to the floor where Dawkins hit both Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa with the crutch. The Street Profits then picked up the titles to stand tall to end this post match.
Stay tuned to The Takedown on SI for any further updates on the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 event.
