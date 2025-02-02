Nikki Bella, Alexa Bliss, Trish Stratus And More Make Surprise Women's WWE Royal Rumble Appearances
The 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match was stacked with surprise entrants that included former champions, returning stars, and upstart NXT talent.
Alexa Bliss was the headliner surprise this year. Bliss made her return to WWE in the 21st position after two years away from the company. Upon entering the match, she threw down with Bayley and other former foes. Bliss was eliminated by Liv Morgan.
WWE Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus, made her return to WWE in the Rumble match as well. She occupied the 25th spot in the match.
As for NXT talent, Roxanne Perez, Lash Legend, Jaida Parker, Stephanie Vaquer, and Guilia all appeared in the match with Perez entering early and lasting over 30 minutes. Former TNA star, Jordynne Grace -- who recently signed with WWE, appeared in the match as well. Grace was eliminated by Guilia.
Nikki Bella returned to the ring in the 30th position and helped the other women in the match beat down Nia Jax. Nikki hadn't appeared for a match in WWE since she was an entrant in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match.
In the end, Roxanne Perez, Charlotte Flair, and Nia Jax were the final three competitors. Perez leveraged Jax over the top rope to eliminate her, but was then kicked off the ring apron by Flair. Flair will now head to a championship match at WrestleMania 41.
