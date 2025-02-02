Charlotte Flair Returns To Her Throne With Second WWE Women's Royal Rumble Win
The 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match had a great deal of anticipation and expectation heading into the 30-woman over-the-top-rope battle royal.
With nearly half the field unknown ahead of the premium live event from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, the fans were on the edge of their seats as legends Nikki Bella and Trish Stratus made their comebacks, but another return picked up a victory.
MORE: WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Live Results, Updates, And Highlights
After a nearly 70-minute bout, it was the returning Charlotte Flair coming in at #27 who made history by winning the Royal Rumble. Flair outlasted former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and Queen of the Ring Nia Jax to get her second win in the match.
Charlotte was not the only one who made a successful comeback in this particular match either. Alexa Bliss received the biggest pop of the night so far with an electric reaction to her #21 entry.
Meanwhile, Roxanne Perez made her third entry in the Women's Rumble and had by far her most impressive performance of them all. Perez was the "Iron Woman" of the night with over 69 minutes in the match, making it to the final two participants with Flair.
In the final three, Nia Jax had the most eliminations with nine overall. Jax also now holds the record for the most eliminations all-time for the Women's Rumble.
It remains to be seen who Charlotte will now challenge at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas on Las Vegas, Nevada. Stay tuned to The Takedown on SI for more updates from the Royal Rumble 2025.
